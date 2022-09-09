ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs vs. Lakers in Trade Push for Bojan Bogdanovic?

By Mike Fisher
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 5 days ago

Compared to the competition, does Dallas have enough in the cupboard?

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are working to be one of the bidders in a trade pursuit of Bojan Bogdanovic - but is the cupboard too bare to strike a deal?

The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are among the other teams with interest in the Utah Jazz veteran , according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (via Twitter ).

What does the stripping-down Utah franchise want in return for the sharp-shooting Bogdanovic, who is averaging 18 points per game over the last four seasons?

It seems like draft picks and players on expiring contracts.

This is an area where the Suns might win the bidding, given their roster strength ... though Phoenix’ first-round picks might have less value because of where the loaded Suns (who had the NBA’s best record last season at 64-18 before the Mavs sent them packing in the playoffs) figure to finish.

Bogdanovic, who is on a $19.55 million expiring contract, is currently competing in EuroBasket with the Croatian National Team and would figure as a "Luka-friendly'' addition in for the Doncic-led Mavs. But what can Dallas give?

What level of interest does rebuilding Utah have in a Dwight Powell, a Frank Ntilikina or a Josh Green? And when it comes to trading draft picks, would the Mavs be better off waiting until after the 2023 NBA Draft when they have full control over all their picks again?

In July, DBcom suggested the following concept that would bring to Dallas both Bojan and Mike Conley:

Mavs receive: Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic

Jazz receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Josh Green

Now that Kleber has signed his three-year extension, we (and the Mavs) would have to go back to the drawing board while still pondering the question: Compared to the competition, does Dallas have enough in the cupboard?

