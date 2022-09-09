Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Man killed, woman hurt in Ridgecrest Apartments shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Wednesday, police say. Around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a call at the Shell gas station on Range Line Road where they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Memphis Police said a woman involved in the […]
MPD searching for suspect after woman was critically injured in shooting in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was found shot Tuesday night in southwest Memphis. MPD officers were called to the 200 block of West Dison Avenue near W Person Avenue about 9:45 p.m. They found a 41-year-old woman shot. She was taken to Regional One...
Woman dead after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and this […]
Police identify suspect they believe shot, killed woman in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in South Memphis. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have put out […]
Traffic Alert: Lanes on I-55 bridge shut down due to crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes of traffic on the I-55 Hernando Desoto Bridge are currently closed due to an accident. The southbound lanes on the I-55 bridge shut down at 10:35 a.m. on Friday. Please use alternative routes at this time.
localmemphis.com
One man killed after Sunday shooting in university area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a late-night shooting Sunday, Sept. 11. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 510 S. Highland Street at 10:39 p.m. According to MPD, the man was dead on arrival. MPD does not have a suspect in custody and is asking...
MATA returning to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier. A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!. This major change will help West Memphis residents get around...
Three men in critical condition after separate Sunday night shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three males are in critical condition after Sunday night shootings. Memphis Police Department said its officers first responded to a shooting at S. Orleans St and McMillan St. Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:20 pm. The male injured in that shooting was transported to Regional One hospital...
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
LOCATED: 15-year-old girl missing nearly a week located after not coming home from school, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 09/13/2022 11:10 a.m.:. According to the Memphis Police Department, Takirra Milam has been located. A 15-year-old girl has been missing nearly a week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Takirra Milam was last seen in the 1800 block of Clunan on Sept. 6. She left...
Man allegedly opened fire during dispute about money from car sale, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at people during a dispute about a car sale. On Sept. 11, a man reported that he sold a car to his girlfriend’s niece and her boyfriend, known as “Quan.”. According to an affidavit, “Quan” called and...
5 arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Germantown, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Five people were arrested after a stolen vehicle investigation in Germantown, according to the Germantown Police Department. At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Monday, GPD officers found a stolen vehicle parked near the Dollar Street store on Exeter. Officers attempted to detain the occupants, but they ran...
Man in critical condition following accidental tailgate shooting, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously hurt after accidentally shooting himself at the Southern Heritage Classic, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police confirm that this accidental self-inflicted shooting took place on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Early Maxwell. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Bullets fly into motel rooms after man threatens to kill girlfriend, sister, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into occupied motel rooms after threatening to kill his girlfriend and her sister. On Aug. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a shooting call on S. Camilla Street at 2 a.m. According to an affidavit, a woman said...
actionnews5.com
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School. Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the...
Man accused in deadly shooting spree across Memphis appears in court again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court again briefly on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set...
5 arrested after stolen car found near Germantown Dollar Tree
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Five suspects have been arrested after Germantown police found a stolen car parked near the Dollar Tree on Exeter Road Monday evening. According to the Germantown Police Department, as officers tried to detain the occupants, they ran away. Officers immediately arrested two suspects and a third...
City Watch issued for missing 15-year-old girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Takirra Milam left her home in the 1800 block of Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Milam’s brother told police he last saw and spoke to her before school that morning while she was in […]
2 students taken into custody after guns found at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Two students are in custody after guns were found at Ripley High School Wednesday morning, according to the Lauderdale County School District. In a statement, the district said they received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on campus. The district said law enforcement officers at the school found the student and the gun.
Traffic flowing again after two-car crash at Poplar and Germantown Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash Friday morning blocked traffic for some drivers in Germantown. East travel lanes were blocked at Poplar Ave. and Germantown Rd after the two car crash. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. About 9:15 a.m., Germantown Police Department said the lanes had reopened and...
