Memphis, TN

WREG

Man killed, woman hurt in Ridgecrest Apartments shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Wednesday, police say. Around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a call at the Shell gas station on Range Line Road where they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Memphis Police said a woman involved in the […]
WREG

Woman dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and this […]
WREG

Police identify suspect they believe shot, killed woman in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in South Memphis. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive.  She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have put out […]
localmemphis.com

One man killed after Sunday shooting in university area, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a late-night shooting Sunday, Sept. 11. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 510 S. Highland Street at 10:39 p.m. According to MPD, the man was dead on arrival. MPD does not have a suspect in custody and is asking...
WATN Local Memphis

MATA returning to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier. A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!. This major change will help West Memphis residents get around...
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATN Local Memphis

Man in critical condition following accidental tailgate shooting, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously hurt after accidentally shooting himself at the Southern Heritage Classic, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police confirm that this accidental self-inflicted shooting took place on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Early Maxwell. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
actionnews5.com

Family identifies Millington student shot, killed

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School. Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the...
WREG

City Watch issued for missing 15-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Takirra Milam left her home in the 1800 block of Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Milam’s brother told police he last saw and spoke to her before school that morning while she was in […]
