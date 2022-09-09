ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadott, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
BGR.com

Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Beer Recall Issued, Agency Cites Illness and Injury Hazard

Another concerning government recall was just shared that international drinkers should be made aware of. Saturday, we reported of a whiskey decanter set being recalled, but this latest notice affects those who stick to beer. On Saturday, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand, the government agency that is similar to the U.S.'s FDA of USDA, shared a troubling notice of a popular beer being pulled from shelves. Eagle Bay Brewing Company is recalling its Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans "due to secondary fermentation."
DRINKS
International Business Times

Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them

A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Mashed

The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms

According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Dried Mushrooms Are Being Recalled in 15 States

A massive mushroom recall is upon us, and no, not that kind. Before you rush to throw away your festival supply, you might want to keep reading. Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC is recalling four types of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health revealed the presence of salmonella in items bought at a retail store.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General Stores#Osha#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Cadott Pd
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
April Killian

Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges

Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
FOXBusiness

Smoked salmon recalled over listeria concerns

A brand of smoked salmon is being recalled due to concerns that it may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. Florida-based St. James Smokehouse is voluntarily recalling more than 90 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon "because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
foodsafetynews.com

Starbucks Espresso drink recalled over metal fragments in product

Pepsico Inc is recalling certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. The recalled products were distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The recall was initiated on Aug. 15 and is ongoing. It was posted by the...
FLORIDA STATE
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy