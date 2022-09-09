Read full article on original website
Related
I lost $2,000 by forgetting to scan groceries at Wegmans self-checkout – my warning to shoppers after the costly error
A WOMAN has revealed how a self-checkout error turned out to be one of the scariest mistakes of her life. Amber Groome, a mother-of-two from Virginia, had been working a 14-hour Covid shift when she allegedly forgot to ring up an entire bag of groceries from Wegmans. Authorities issued a...
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
What’s that in my sausage? 4,480 pounds recalled in four states after discovery
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves plastic and 4,480 pounds of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage that went to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. According to the USDA-posted recall notice, manufacturer Sunset Farm Foods “received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage...
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Popculture
Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Popculture
Beer Recall Issued, Agency Cites Illness and Injury Hazard
Another concerning government recall was just shared that international drinkers should be made aware of. Saturday, we reported of a whiskey decanter set being recalled, but this latest notice affects those who stick to beer. On Saturday, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand, the government agency that is similar to the U.S.'s FDA of USDA, shared a troubling notice of a popular beer being pulled from shelves. Eagle Bay Brewing Company is recalling its Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans "due to secondary fermentation."
International Business Times
Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them
A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama man killed in barrage of gunfire at bank ATM in ambush attack, police say
Police say an Alabama man was killed in an ambush Sunday as he was doing business at a bank ATM machine. Homewood police released photographs showing the suspect, who was wearing a facemask and riding in a Volvo SUV. The victim, Justin Jamond Hendrix, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama, was doing...
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms
According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
Thrillist
Dried Mushrooms Are Being Recalled in 15 States
A massive mushroom recall is upon us, and no, not that kind. Before you rush to throw away your festival supply, you might want to keep reading. Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC is recalling four types of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health revealed the presence of salmonella in items bought at a retail store.
Mushrooms recalled in Florida, 14 other states after salmonella found in packs for sale
A state department of health found salmonella in some packs of Three Golden Coins Dried Mushrooms, which is why packs of two varieties have been recalled from Florida, New York, New Jersey, the Carolinas and several other states. One of those states is Maryland, home of recalling company Tai Phat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges
Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.
Pizza sold by major retailers including Kroger recalled due to fears it contains pieces of metal
MORE thank 13,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled after reports of "extraneous materials" found in the product. The Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said there have been consumer complaints reporting metal found in the pizza. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods issued the recall. The Illinois company said...
FOXBusiness
Smoked salmon recalled over listeria concerns
A brand of smoked salmon is being recalled due to concerns that it may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. Florida-based St. James Smokehouse is voluntarily recalling more than 90 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon "because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
'It's unfair:' Jefferson County residents react to garbage collection bills
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — People who live in unincorporated Jefferson County noticed what they are paying for trash pick up has gone up. AmWaste said diesel fuel costs in the area are up 226% so the increase was necessary. “I thought it was maybe a mistake on the...
Urgent recall of popular Starbucks drink amid fears it could contain shards of metal
A POPULAR Starbucks drink is being recalled due to fears it may contain pieces of metal. Pepsico Inc is recalling specific Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages due to possible contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews. An FDA enforcement report, which was issued on August 15 and remains ongoing, revealed the reason...
HelloFresh ground beef may be contaminated with E. coli. Here's what you need to know.
Ground beef shipped out to customers in HelloFresh meal kits over the summer could be contaminated with E. coli, according to a public health alert issued on the weekend by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The meal kits in question were shipped to customers between...
foodsafetynews.com
Starbucks Espresso drink recalled over metal fragments in product
Pepsico Inc is recalling certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. The recalled products were distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The recall was initiated on Aug. 15 and is ongoing. It was posted by the...
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 0