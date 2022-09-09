Read full article on original website
Teen held in school stabbing
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn addressed a stabbing that took place inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street in the City of Buffalo on Tuesday. Read more here:
Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
State police: NY trooper charged with felony after returning used toy to a Watertown Walmart
Watertown, N.Y. — A state trooper was charged with a felony Tuesday after he returned a used toy to a Watertown Walmart, troopers said. Errol Oskay, 34, of Sackets Harbor, bought a riding toy while off duty at Walmart on Monday, according to a news release by the New York State Police.
Buffalo man accused of killing his boyfriend
If convicted, Jonathan Whitsett faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Man arrested in connection to carjacking, kidnapping incidents in Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department said an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with two separate carjacking and kidnapping incidents. Police said the alleged suspect Josue Lubala, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree kidnapping, two...
Teen stabbed inside Buffalo school
Buffalo Police say a 16 year old girl is in custody after stabbing a 17 year old girl inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts on West Huron Tuesday afternoon.
17-year-old stabbed at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition tonight after being stabbed by another student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts this afternoon. Buffalo police say a 16-year-old is in custody. Buffalo police say the stabbing happened right inside of a classroom at the school this afternoon.
A Female Teenage Student Was Stabbed Inside A Buffalo School
A female teenage student was stabbed by another teen at a Buffalo School on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Buffalo Police are investigating the incident, which happened just after noon. The altercation happened inside a classroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts, located at 75 W Huron Street in Buffalo.
Selfless Among Us: Pharmacist Karen Brim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Brim graduated from Bennett High School and the University at Buffalo's School of Pharmacy in the early 1980s, and says being a woman of color behind the counter back then certainly wasn't easy. "I'll admit, 30 years ago people would walk into a pharmacy and...
The tentative return to Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility
Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
New York State Police Busted 3 WNY Men For Underage Alcohol Sales
New York State Police arrested three Western New York men for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. New York State Police in Lockport and the New York State Liquor Authority conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative on Monday, September 12, 2022. A 30-year-old man was arrested for the Prohibited Sale of Alcohol...
Buffalo man admits to killing woman inside his apartment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty for causing the death of a woman more than two years ago. Antonio B. Lee, 33, plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in State Supreme Court. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Less admitted that he caused...
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York
There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
Puppy left for dead in Niagara Falls rescued by police
An animal cruelty investigation has been opened after a puppy was found left for dead near the Target on Niagara Falls Boulevard, the Niagara Falls Police Department (NFPD) said.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to charges after injuring 2 people in a shooting on Pearl Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Man pleads guilty to all charges after injuring two people in a shooting in May. 24-year-old Kyle Mickens pleaded guilty to the following charges:. One count of attempted murder in the second degree (class “B” violent felony) Two counts of assault in...
Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
No explosives found following bomb threats at Kalfas Elementary
School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said NFCSD officials are working with the FBI to determine the origin of the threats.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $5,000 reward for information about Buffalo August shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a shooting assault last month in the City of Buffalo. Information is being sought on four suspects in a shooting that happened on Academy Road...
