Buffalo, NY

WBEN 930AM

Teen held in school stabbing

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn addressed a stabbing that took place inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street in the City of Buffalo on Tuesday. Read more here:
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
TONAWANDA, NY
Buffalo, NY
wutv29.com

17-year-old stabbed at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition tonight after being stabbed by another student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts this afternoon. Buffalo police say a 16-year-old is in custody. Buffalo police say the stabbing happened right inside of a classroom at the school this afternoon.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Selfless Among Us: Pharmacist Karen Brim

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Brim graduated from Bennett High School and the University at Buffalo's School of Pharmacy in the early 1980s, and says being a woman of color behind the counter back then certainly wasn't easy. "I'll admit, 30 years ago people would walk into a pharmacy and...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

The tentative return to Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility

Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

