Coast Guard suspends search for missing Virginia Beach kayaker
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After two days, the Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing kayaker in Virginia Beach. Ryan Tew, 27, was last seen leaving Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m. Monday in a red single-person kayak. He was expected to return early Tuesday morning;...
13newsnow.com
Search for missing kayaker near Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach
Crews are searching for a man who went kayaking late last night and never came back. Ryan Tew went out on Crab Creek in Virginia Beach, near Lynnhaven Inlet.
Search for missing kayaker underway near Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rescue teams in Virginia Beach are searching for a missing man near the Lesner Bridge. According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, 27-year-old Ryan Tew launched from Crab Creek in the Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 last night in his kayak. According to Coast Guard, search crews...
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand project Sept. 15
The James River Strand Project includes improvements to Christopher Newport Park, and a multi-use connection to Victory Landing Park, which will allow guests closer access to the James River.
Swimming advisory in place at Sarah Constant Beach Park in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk health officials issued a swimming advisory for Sarah Constant Beach Park in Ocean View due to high bacteria levels, the city said Tuesday afternoon. A water test conducted by the Norfolk Department of Public Health Monday found that enterococci bacteria levels exceeded the state government's water quality standards.
Norfolk preps for Pharrell's 'Mighty Dream' business forum this fall
NORFOLK, Va. — An idea by Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is becoming a reality. Hampton Roads students are preparing for the Mighty Dream business forum in Norfolk. Community organizers like the CROP Foundation are helping them pave the way. "We have students from middle...
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Virginia Beach Blvd.
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 7:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.
hotelnewsresource.com
Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel to Open February 2023
Gold Key|PHR and the Cavalier Resort have confirmed its third and final luxury resort hotel: The Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel, is nearing completion. The new hotel will complement the existing Cavalier Resort properties: the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel (Opened May 2020) and the Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club (Restored and Reopened March 2018).
Health department detects high bacteria levels at 3 Newport News beaches
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three beaches in Newport News aren't safe for swimmers on Wednesday. The Peninsula Health District does regular water testing, and said the bacteria levels were too high at Hilton Park Beach, Huntington Park Beach and King-Lincoln Park Beach on Sept. 14. By 13News Now's count,...
Parts backlog causing delays for auto repair shops across Hampton Roads, nationwide
NORFOLK, Va. — There's a major issue in the auto repair industry causing headaches for body shop owners and car owners. Body shops in Hampton Roads say back-ordered car parts are delaying repairs for weeks and sometimes longer. “This is the worst I’ve seen it," said Willie Martin, owner...
13newsnow.com
VA medical center in Hampton experiencing phone service issue: all incoming calls affected
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Veteran Affairs Medical Center said its phone lines were down Wednesday, and all inbound calls were being affected. The center said it is working to correct the issue, but in the meantime, people can call 571-401-7953 to reach the medical center. Any Veteran in crisis...
Anticipation grows for Pharrell's upcoming 'block party' in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing a new event to Hampton Roads this fall. The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party in Norfolk. It's scheduled for November and will be held near downtown, in the Neon District. It's part of his newly-announced...
Beware of remote work offers; here's what happened to a Virginia Beach woman
While the country was on lockdown, people realized they like working from home and criminals realized this was a new opportunity to take advantage.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Senior Living Development Slated For News Road In James City County
JAMES CITY-The James City County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday, September 13, to amend its Master Plan with regards to a parcel on News Road, paving the way for a potential new senior living community on the property. The developer, Frye Properties based out of Norfolk, wants to build...
Stay up-to-date: Here are some COVID-19 booster clinics across Hampton Roads this month
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is looking to get a booster shot to continue your protection against the COVID-19 virus, there are several free clinics this week you could choose from. According to the organization Celebrate Health Care, the Bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is...
What's in the water? Aquarium says late summer a busy time for sea life
If you're headed to the beach for the "unofficial" end of summer, the Virginia Aquarium says there will be plenty of sea critters in the water with you.
Police investigating after person steals, crashes Virginia Beach ambulance in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for a driver who stole and crashed an ambulance Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson from VB EMS, the incident began in Virginia Beach. Dispatch received a call around 1:10 a.m. about a person who had been shot and had then...
Virginia Beach Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash on Indian River Rd
The driver, 26-year-old Kathryn "Dawn" Hinnershitz, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.
NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend
It's happening Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week
Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
