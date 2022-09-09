ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Swimming advisory in place at Sarah Constant Beach Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk health officials issued a swimming advisory for Sarah Constant Beach Park in Ocean View due to high bacteria levels, the city said Tuesday afternoon. A water test conducted by the Norfolk Department of Public Health Monday found that enterococci bacteria levels exceeded the state government's water quality standards.
NORFOLK, VA
hotelnewsresource.com

Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel to Open February 2023

Gold Key|PHR and the Cavalier Resort have confirmed its third and final luxury resort hotel: The Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel, is nearing completion. The new hotel will complement the existing Cavalier Resort properties: the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel (Opened May 2020) and the Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club (Restored and Reopened March 2018).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Senior Living Development Slated For News Road In James City County

JAMES CITY-The James City County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday, September 13, to amend its Master Plan with regards to a parcel on News Road, paving the way for a potential new senior living community on the property. The developer, Frye Properties based out of Norfolk, wants to build...
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week

Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
KITTY HAWK, NC
