I adore restaurants. Especially the ones with carefully thought-out, well-priced, drink lists. Not the price gouging, precious, and curated ones. Especially not those. Please don’t use that word, “curated” for your drink lists. “Curated” is for your collection of Goya prints – not wine, beer, ciders, or the latest cilantro/jalapeno infused seltzer. Your price per bottle jumps $20.00 or more when that magical word appears.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO