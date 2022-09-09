ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Dam and coastal infrastructure projects awarded funding

By Emma McCorkindale
 5 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration announced approximately $19.2 million through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Dam and Seawall Program, for dam and coastal infrastructure projects around the state. This funding will go to 26 projects in 23 different cities, with a few in western Massachusetts.

Grants have been awarded for projects within the following communities:

  • Acton
  • Bridgewater
  • Dracut
  • Falmouth
  • Hopkinton
  • Hull
  • Middleborough
  • North Attleboro
  • Oak Bluffs
  • Plymouth Raynham
  • Scituate
  • Somerset
  • Stow
  • Swansea
  • Winchendon
  • Fall River
  • Fitchburg
  • New Bedford
  • Newburyport
  • North Adams
  • Springfield
  • Weymouth

Springfield was granted $90,000 for phase two of the development and design of the Breckwood Pond Dam. North Adams was given two grants of $250,000 for improvements to the Mount Williams Reservoir and Notch Reservoir Dams.

“As we continue to witness the impacts of climate change on the Commonwealth, it is important that we work to address the state’s aging infrastructure, such as dams, seawalls, and other structures,” said Governor Charlie Baker . “By investing in these types of critical structures, we will make Massachusetts communities more resilient to withstand stronger storm events and other impacts and ensure better safety and performance for years to come.”

Coalition says education achievement gap has widened

Three years after the Student Opportunity Act was signed to address educational inequity, pledging $1.5 billion to the public education system by 2027, low-income and minority students are falling even farther behind their peers in the wake of pandemic-era school closures and hybrid learning, according to a report.
Sports betting regulators weigh approach to problem gamblers

For more than three hours Tuesday afternoon, the Gaming Commission regulators who are in the midst of making legal sports betting a reality in Massachusetts huddled with responsible gaming researchers and experts, a regulator from another state and others in the industry to wrap their arms around the ways that responsible play efforts intersect with sports wagering.
Hispanic Heritage Month begins Thursday

Hispanic Heritage Months starts Thursday and western Massachusetts is home to a large and vibrant Latino community. This month is all about celebrating the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Hispanic Community.
