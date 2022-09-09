Dam and coastal infrastructure projects awarded funding
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration announced approximately $19.2 million through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Dam and Seawall Program, for dam and coastal infrastructure projects around the state. This funding will go to 26 projects in 23 different cities, with a few in western Massachusetts.Theoharides stepping down, Card taking helm at EEA
Grants have been awarded for projects within the following communities:
- Acton
- Bridgewater
- Dracut
- Falmouth
- Hopkinton
- Hull
- Middleborough
- North Attleboro
- Oak Bluffs
- Plymouth Raynham
- Scituate
- Somerset
- Stow
- Swansea
- Winchendon
- Fall River
- Fitchburg
- New Bedford
- Newburyport
- North Adams
- Springfield
- Weymouth
Springfield was granted $90,000 for phase two of the development and design of the Breckwood Pond Dam. North Adams was given two grants of $250,000 for improvements to the Mount Williams Reservoir and Notch Reservoir Dams.
Springfield was granted $90,000 for phase two of the development and design of the Breckwood Pond Dam. North Adams was given two grants of $250,000 for improvements to the Mount Williams Reservoir and Notch Reservoir Dams.

"As we continue to witness the impacts of climate change on the Commonwealth, it is important that we work to address the state's aging infrastructure, such as dams, seawalls, and other structures," said Governor Charlie Baker . "By investing in these types of critical structures, we will make Massachusetts communities more resilient to withstand stronger storm events and other impacts and ensure better safety and performance for years to come."
