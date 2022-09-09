On Monday, September 19, 2022, CCIT will be enabling a “prevention mode” on the Clemson firewall systems. CCIT will be making some changes to Clemson’s inbound internet traffic. A new prevention mode in our firewall systems will be used to block known threats, as well as provide additional protection for our critical systems. This is the first of several changes that will be made to the firewall systems. These changes were initiated by the Clemson University Office of Information Security in an effort to help protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the University’s IT Resources.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO