WXII 12
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
Georgia overtakes Alabama as No. 1 team in college football rankings
ATHENS, Ga — Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the...
clemson.edu
Destinee Cooper returns home and pursues a Ph.D.
Destinee Cooper remembers she was in second grade at New Prospect Elementary School in Anderson when she won her first science fair and advanced to a regional competition that was held at Clemson University. More than 20 years later, Destinee is back at Clemson, this time as a first-year Ph.D....
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia 33 Samford 0, there are no coincidences …now it’s time for the Bulldog Nation to ‘Eastbound and Pound’ Beamer’s Gamecocks
This past Saturday’s victory over the Samford Bulldogs certainly wasn’t the electric lightshow from the week prior in Atlanta over the Oregon Ducks. However, I’m totally fine with the 33-0 shutout in the first home game of the 2022 season in Sanford Stadium. The rain held off, our Dawgs were in control from the opening whistle and the streets and seats of Athens and the stadium were full of happy Georgia fans. And most importantly, our 2-0 Georgia Bulldogs football team rolls Eastbound this Saturday for a roadie battle with the Gamecocks.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open South Carolina week
Following two strong showings to open the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs entered Monday ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Still, there's plenty for the Bulldogs to accomplish this fall, with the latest challenge coming in the team's first SEC game of the season. No. 1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0...
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
clemson.edu
Clemson remains top university in South Carolina in U.S. News rankings
Clemson has again been named the top national public university in South Carolina in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Clemson tied for No. 31 among national public institutions out of 227 universities, according to the publication. “The impact of a degree from Clemson University, along with...
Top Ten Shakeup in Latest Coaches Poll
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the season. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 4 in the new Coaches Poll after its 35-12 win over Furman (...)
clemson.edu
Clemson firewall enabling ‘prevention’ mode on September 19
On Monday, September 19, 2022, CCIT will be enabling a “prevention mode” on the Clemson firewall systems. CCIT will be making some changes to Clemson’s inbound internet traffic. A new prevention mode in our firewall systems will be used to block known threats, as well as provide additional protection for our critical systems. This is the first of several changes that will be made to the firewall systems. These changes were initiated by the Clemson University Office of Information Security in an effort to help protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the University’s IT Resources.
clemson.edu
Sather-Wagstaff will focus on diversity, equity, inclusion in STEM as an NSF program officer
Keri Sather-Wagstaff believes everybody should have the chance to succeed in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “Helping everyone to flourish in STEM disciplines is my goal. Some groups have historically flourished, not everybody individually, but as a whole, and other groups have found closed doors and glass ceilings,” said Sather-Wagstaff, a professor in the School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences in the Clemson University College of Science.
No, a new Georgia governor could not solely overturn the controversial 'heartbeat law'
ATLANTA — As the race for Georgia governor heats up, 11Alive viewer Jenna emailed the VERIFY team wanting to know whether the outcome could affect the state's controversial heartbeat law. THE QUESTION. Could a new Georgia governor overturn the controversial "heartbeat" law?. THE SOURCES. The Constitution of the State...
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson Tiger joins police department
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
Small plane crashes into Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets that the Beechcraft B55 Baron crashed into Lake Hartwell near Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, S.C. Rescue crews were searching...
clemson.edu
Good stewardship and using the Kite Hill Recycling Center
Being able to drop off recycling at the Kite Hill Recycling Center helps residents remain good stewards of the beautiful places in which we live, work and play. Patrons of the center can step up their stewardship by following a few simple requests that allow the center to optimize its operations.
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
