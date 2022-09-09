Read full article on original website
LeBron James denounces NBA’s decision on Robert Sarver punishment
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James disagrees with the NBA’s decision on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s punishment. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the NBA announced that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is suspended for one year, and will be fined $10 million following an investigation into the organization. The investigation occurred following a Nov. 2021 ESPN report that detailed allegations of racism and misogyny by Sarver throughout his 18 years owning the team.
Steph Curry re-ups with Under Armour on billion dollar, lifetime deal after rocky stretch
After a brief hiatus from Under Armour, NBA superstar Steph Curry is back in the saddle with the apparel company, inking a billion-dollar, lifetime deal. In 2018, there was a hiatus between Golden State Warrior superstar Steph Curry and Under Armour that nearly ended in a split. Now, that seems to have been resolved with the latest revelation.
