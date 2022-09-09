MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Mother Nature gave us one last reminder of the low pressure system we dealt with over the last few days. We had a few scattered showers overnight, but they'll be long gone as we get into the day on Tuesday. Look for highs in the 70s. On Wednesday, a back door cool front and winds turning to the northeast will help drop temps a bit into the low 70s. But then we quickly warm into the 80s by the end of the week. There's still the risk of a shower or storm on Sunday, but despite any rain chance, temps stay very mild into next week. Enjoy the summer weather while we have it.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO