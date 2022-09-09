Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Apple Harvest Festival returns to Waukesha this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The sights and smells of fall are headed back to Waukesha this weekend as the annual Apple Harvest Festival returns to Retzner Nature Center this Saturday. A full day of activities are planned, including arts and crafts vendors, live music, children's activities as well as the...
CBS 58
Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
CBS 58
Rain check after our flooding weekend rain
We are still feeling the effects of the soaking and flooding rain we had over the weekend. In just one day we saw a precipitation deficit of over two inches for the year turn into a 2" plus surplus. And then with some more rain Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday we now have a precipitation surplus for the year of 3.25".
CBS 58
Looming Freight Rail Strike Leads to Cancelled Commuter Routes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Millions of commuters nationwide, bracing for what could halt train schedules. The impact of a potential freight-railroad strike reaches far beyond cancelled routes. The effect of a rail strike on the economy could be huge. But those who hop on Metra here in Kenosha are looking...
CBS 58
'There's a tenseness in the streets.': Business owners, residents react to violent crimes near Brady Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Business owners and residents are concerned after recent violent incidents near Milwaukee's popular Brady Street. People CBS 58 spoke with all echoed the same emotion and sadness at the rise of crime in a part of the city that is supposed to bring a fun environment.
CBS 58
What to expect at Uncorked Wine Festival this weekend in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you like wine, "Uncorked Wine Festival" is coming to the Deer District this weekend. CBS 58 was joined by Michelle Harris, owner of "Uncorked Wine Festivals" to tell us what to expect. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
Deceased fetus found near 84th and Morgan in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A deceased fetus was found near 84th and Morgan Sunday evening, Sept. 11. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells CBS 58 the fetus was approximately 18 weeks gestation. An autopsy was performed. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 on air and online...
CBS 58
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
NASCAR Trucks returning to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After over a decade's long absence, one of NASCAR's top three series will return to the Milwaukee Mile when the NASACAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series comes to town on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. In addition to hosting the Truck series, the Mile will also host...
CBS 58
Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk returns for its 45th year on Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless numbers of events to turn to virtual options instead of being in-person gatherings, and Briggs & Al's Run & Walk for Children's Wisconsin has been no exception for the past two years. This year, however, the event is back in-person to...
CBS 58
Healthy ways to prepare potatoes 🥔
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fries, chips, slice 'em or dice 'em! There are so many ways to use potatoes and now is a good a time as any because it's National Potato Month!. CBS 58 was joined by registered dietitian Becky Kerkenbush, with Watertown Regional Medical Center, to talk about the positives potatoes bring to your diet.
CBS 58
Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
CBS 58
Evers visits downtown Waukesha businesses, announces $250K grant
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers took a little walk through downtown Waukesha Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. He stopped at several small shops and businesses. This was partly a political visit for the campaigning governor, but Evers delivered some news as well. The governor started his walk with...
CBS 58
Fore the Kids: Golf tournament raises money for burn camp in Wisconsin
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All the rain couldn't wash out an event to raise money for kids Monday, Sept. 12. West Bend Country Club hosted the "Fore the Kids" tournament to raise money for Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation Burn Camp. Burn camp helps kids who...
CBS 58
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Bus driver makes getting to school safe and fun
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The nationwide bus driver shortage as the start of this new school year has been in the news a lot. So this week, we're introducing a man who spends his days behind the wheel. Eli Darling has been a bus driver for Dousman Transport for five years. The kids and his family are his main motivation.
CBS 58
Dr. Ben Weston hosts bi-weekly health briefing, says Milwaukee County COVID numbers are down
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Doctor Ben Weston has been one of the lead health officials responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in Milwaukee County. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Dr. Weston announced a new way to keep the public informed on the ever-changing public health landscape. Weston announced he will hold...
CBS 58
A chance to finally dry out as higher pressure takes over for a while
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Mother Nature gave us one last reminder of the low pressure system we dealt with over the last few days. We had a few scattered showers overnight, but they'll be long gone as we get into the day on Tuesday. Look for highs in the 70s. On Wednesday, a back door cool front and winds turning to the northeast will help drop temps a bit into the low 70s. But then we quickly warm into the 80s by the end of the week. There's still the risk of a shower or storm on Sunday, but despite any rain chance, temps stay very mild into next week. Enjoy the summer weather while we have it.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: Mother saves child from armed carjacking
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A child was nearly taken in a carjacking in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 12. According to police, the incident happened near 85th and Stickney. A woman reported to police she was able to remove her child from her Mercedes before it was stolen by a suspect believed to be armed.
CBS 58
Snow plows brought out to clear flooding on I-94 in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- People traveling on I-94 eastbound Monday morning in Waukesha County had to find alternate routes because of significant water on the highway. The Waukesha County Highway Department responded to the scene. The highway closed around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, and didn't reopen...
