Friendships rekindled at traditional games
While sporting contests were abundant at this year’s Cherokee National Holiday, many competitors weren’t as concerned about winning as reconnecting with old friends.
Non-traditional games showcased at Cherokee National Holiday
In additional to traditional games played at Cherokee National Holiday, the annual celebration also includes non-traditional sporting competitions, such as the 5K Holiday Run, Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, the inaugural Cornament and both fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball tournaments.
