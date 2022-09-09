ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, OK

cherokeephoenix.org

Friendships rekindled at traditional games

While sporting contests were abundant at this year’s Cherokee National Holiday, many competitors weren’t as concerned about winning as reconnecting with old friends.
CHEROKEE, OK
Non-traditional games showcased at Cherokee National Holiday

In additional to traditional games played at Cherokee National Holiday, the annual celebration also includes non-traditional sporting competitions, such as the 5K Holiday Run, Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, the inaugural Cornament and both fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball tournaments.
CHEROKEE, OK

