Clinton County, PA

PennDOT maintenance work schedule in Clinton County

By Richard C. Kraus
WBRE
 5 days ago

MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced upcoming road work for the week of September 12 through September 16.

PennDOT says that, in addition, to sign repairs and upgrades throughout the county, crews will be working on bridge repair on Paul Mack Boulevard, crack sealing on Ridge Road, side dozing on Renovo Road, installing a parallel pipe on Narrows Road, and mowing on State Route I-80.

Wilkes-Barre council unanimously approves skate park

PennDOT advises drivers to travel through work areas with extra caution, as crews could be working on any highway at any time of day or night.

The work should be completed by September 16, weather permitting. Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA .

