Emporia State Faculty Senate passes resolution affirming support of tenure, criticizes administration for lack of involvement in process

KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Seven percent of staff to receive suspension, dismissal or termination notices by Friday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. And with that, seven percent of Emporia State’s total workforce will receive notices of their suspension, dismissal or termination no later than Friday. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the...
ESU president gains authority to ‘suspend, dismiss, terminate any university employee’
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A document distributed to the Emporia State University faculty on Wednesday, Sept. 7, outlines the course of action the new President of the University, Ken Hush, wants to be approved by the faculty. Hush met with the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday in Topeka. At the conclusion of the meeting, the […]
KVOE
USD 253 Board approves 2022-23 budget; Superintendent responds to requests for details on Emporia High School investigation Wednesday
The 2022-23 budget is set for USD 253 Emporia Public Schools following the board of education’s recent meeting Wednesday evening. Following a pair of public hearings, one on the budget itself and a second for the district’s intention to exceed the revenue-neutral rate, the board approved a pair of resolutions finalizing both actions. The final budget totals just over $42.8 million which is a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior fiscal year.
KVOE
USD 253 Emporia announces nominees for state education honors
Three local educators received quite the surprise Wednesday. USD 253 Emporia district administrators and staff at Emporia Middle School convened just before the start of the school day Wednesday morning for the first announcement where Misty Lawson was named as the district’s Kansas Teacher of the Year Secondary nominee. Lawson is an eighth-grade English and language arts teacher at EMS where she has been since.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission poised to approve 2023 budget, Bowyer Building projects at Thursday meeting
Lyon County commissioners could put the county budget to bed at their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners have the 2023 budget and the revenue-neutral rate on the agenda as separate action items. There will be public hearings before both votes. Other business Thursday includes a bid for repairing the stairs and...
Topeka supply chain business leader set to expand, create $500M economic impact
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved of an incentive agreement to help expand the business of a major supply chain leader in the U.S. The incentive project, previously referred to as “Project Three,” will help expand the business of Ryder System Inc. in Topeka. Ryder is […]
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon, Greenwood back on high COVID alert
Lyon County is back in the orange zone, when it comes to coronavirus. “Wear a mask indoors in public,” a statement from Lyon County Public health recommended Tuesday.
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: CDC classifies Lyon County transmission rates as “high”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have classified Lyon County’s COVID-19 transmission rate as “high.”. In a news release from Lyon County Public Health Tuesday, the agency says the county’s transmission rate is now 259 per 100,000 population. The CDC says this rate is higher than most other counties in northeast Kansas.
KVOE
Boil water advisory continues for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County
Early processes are underway in Chase County after a significant water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. A 16-inch line broke parallel to Kansas Highway 177 between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. The affected pipe was laid fairly deep, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, so it has taken a lot of time to clear the area and start the repair process. The Sheriff’s Office says over 50 feet of pipe has been ordered for the repair, although it’s currently unclear if all that pipe will be needed.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball to host Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team renews its biggest rivalry Tuesday night when they host Washburn. Washburn is 10-0 and ranked #2 in the nation. Emporia State senior setter Riley Bernskoetter is hoping they can pick up where they left off after they rallied for a win over Fort Hays State.
Highland Park student removed from campus after report of weapon possession
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A letter sent out to parents of students in Highland Park High School details an incident involving a student who brought a weapon to school. The letter sent out by Topeka Public Schools can be found below: As a result of a report from the parent of a new student that their […]
WIBW
Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
WIBW
Manhattan welcomes familiar face as Recreation Superintendent
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has welcomed a familiar face as its new Recreation Superintendent, Chris Curtis, who returned to work in August. The City of Manhattan says Parks and Recreation Director Chris Curtis is hard at work hiring new coordinators and supervisors as the workforce rebuilds during fall programming.
KVOE
Crop yields suffering as a result of prolonged area drought according to Lyon County Extension
Lower crops may be just the latest area impacted by the ongoing drought reported across the KVOE listening area. According to Lyon County Extension Ag Agent Brian Rees, the county is far behind where it should be with yields of specific crops, namely corn and soybeans. Rees tells KVOE News conditions were simply “too hot and too dry” when crops began to fill, meaning the majority are likely to miss their yield expectancies by a sizeable margin.
KVOE
Local artists come together to shed a light on suicide prevention Tuesday evening with first Emporia Words Save Lives event
Words matter and words helped make a difference to several residents at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Community Building Tuesday night. The Bowyer Building hosted Emporia’s first Words Save Lives performing arts event where poets, musicians and comedians took the stage to share a powerful message. Amongst them was Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.
KVOE
Words Save Lives set for Tuesday
Emporia is joining a fast-growing list of cities across Kansas taking part in a new event designed to increase awareness about suicide. Words Save Lives is bringing music, poetry, comedy and the arts to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Building on Tuesday with the understanding that communication and art can help people thinking about suicide. Here’s organizer Kery Moyer:
WIBW
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
KVOE
Emporia Fire, local law enforcement responding to reported injury crash southwest of Emporia
Emporia Fire and law enforcement have been dispatched to a reported injury crash southwest of Emporia. The crash was reported around 6:10 am near Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate. Early indications are one vehicle is involved with as many as two patients. Other details are pending.
KVOE
Emporia High gymnasts compete at Olathe South Invitational
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the 9-team Olathe South Invitational Tuesday. Individually Journey Walburn placed 8th on the Vault, 11th on the Balance Beam, 13th on the Floor Exercise, and 18th All-Around. Laney Cooper placed 10th on the Vault, 16th on the balance beam,...
KVOE
Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia
Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
