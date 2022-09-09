Here's Every Phoenix Suns NBA 2K23 Rating

NBA 2K23 is finally here, and the Phoenix Suns have plenty of talented players in the game.

Of course, no player in Phoenix ranks higher than cover athlete Devin Booker, who is one of the few players in the league with a 90+ rating.

According to 2Kratings.com , the Suns are a Tier 2 team in the game with an overall rating of 82. Their best attributes are outside scoring (86), potential (84) and intangibles (81).

Individually, here's where each player rates as the season begins.

Starting Lineup

PG Chris Paul: 90 overall

SG Devin Booker: 91 overall

SF Mikal Bridges: 83 overall

PF Cameron Johnson: 80 overall

C Deandre Ayton: 85 overall

Bench

Cameron Payne: 76 overall

Dario Saric: 76 overall

Jae Crowder: 76 overall

Torrey Craig: 74 overall

Landry Shamet: 73 overall

Damion Lee: 73 overall

Bismack Biyombo: 72 overall

Duane Washington Jr.: 72 overall

Josh Okogie: 71 overall

Jock Landale: 70 overall

Ish Wainright: 70 overall

Ratings are subject to change over the course of the season.

