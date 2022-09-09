ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Granger Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street. Officials say a van was heading west on Beckley when it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign as it was heading south on Main.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Columbus Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man wounded a back yard of 1000 block of Columbus. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
threeriversnews.com

Car crashes into downtown building, three injured

THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
THREE RIVERS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
inkfreenews.com

Goshen Teenager Faces Battery Charges

WARSAW — A Goshen teenager was recently arrested after allegedly pushing a child. Daemon Andrew Pinheiro, 18, 57 Roxbury Park, Goshen, is charged with domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Two vehicle fatal crash leaves one dead on Marcellus Highway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- On Friday, at 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a crash that occurred on Marcellus Highway. Initial investigation revealed that 37-year-old James Dunkleberger, was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, when he collided head-on with the second driver going eastbound.
CASS COUNTY, MI
