Read full article on original website
Related
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism.
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Benton Harbor (Benton Harbor, MI)
Public safety officials in Benton Harbor responded to a motor vehicle crash on Main Street that claimed a life and injured another. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
MSP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in ‘serious’ crash near Alto
One person was killed and two people were airlifted to the hospital after a crash near Alto Monday afternoon.
1 Died, 2 Airlifted To A Hospital After A Fatal Crash In Kent County (Kent County, MI)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and led to the hospitalization of two in Kent County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street.
Dive team recovers body of missing man
The body of a Kalamazoo-area man reported missing last week has been found, authorities say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Granger Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street. Officials say a van was heading west on Beckley when it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign as it was heading south on Main.
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
WNDU
Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Columbus Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man wounded a back yard of 1000 block of Columbus. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSP: Driver in critical condition after crash on US-131 in GR
A serious crash has shutdown part of US-131 in Grand Rapids, police say.
7 vehicles, including a $70k Tesla damaged following single-car crash
Multiple vehicles were damaged at a used car dealership following a crash on Saturday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
threeriversnews.com
Car crashes into downtown building, three injured
THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
Benton Harbor police: Man dead after shots fired
A man was shot and killed in Benton Harbor on Sunday, police say.
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
inkfreenews.com
Goshen Teenager Faces Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Goshen teenager was recently arrested after allegedly pushing a child. Daemon Andrew Pinheiro, 18, 57 Roxbury Park, Goshen, is charged with domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Two vehicle fatal crash leaves one dead on Marcellus Highway
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- On Friday, at 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a crash that occurred on Marcellus Highway. Initial investigation revealed that 37-year-old James Dunkleberger, was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, when he collided head-on with the second driver going eastbound.
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0