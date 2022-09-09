ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninnekah, OK

3 Ninnekah students injured in car crash on way to school

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abnCA_0holDOfS00

NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district is working to raise funds for a family following a car accident.

Early Friday morning, officials with Ninnekah Public Schools confirmed that a car carrying three students crashed while on the way to school.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Dr. Ashely Davis says the vehicle crashed into a “ravine while rounding a corner into the sun.”

Davis says paramedics rushed a second-grader to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

A first-grader and fifth-grader were also rushed by ambulance to OU Children’s Hospital.

The children’s parent, who was the driver of the car, was checked out at the scene.

“This is a hard day for our school family. Please know that counselors are available for any student or staff today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this challenging time,” Davis said in a letter to the community.

At this point, officials say a fund is being set up at First National Bank to help the family with expenses. Anyone wanting to drop off gift cards for the family can do so at the Ninnekah Public Schools Administration Office.

Comments / 2

KFOR

KFOR

