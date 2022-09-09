ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Production of ‘The Crown’ pauses after Queen’s death ‘as a mark of respect’

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmgRi_0holDNmj00

LONDON (AP) — “The Crown,” Netflix’s acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch’s death.

A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral.

The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen. The show has gradually moved closer to current events. Netflix recently revealed casting of the actors who are playing Prince William and his wife Kate in the sixth season.

22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the queen, will premiere in November.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards so far, including one outstanding drama series trophy and best drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

After solemn procession, Queen Elizabeth II lies in state

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Prince William
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Josh O'connor
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#The Crown#Emmy Awards#Uk#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy