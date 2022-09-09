ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville Ghost Tours Returns for Another Year of Fun Frights and Terrifying True Stories

 5 days ago

Calling all ghouls and gals! It’s spooky season once again, and Aurora Theatre is serving up haunts with the return of its beloved tours that explore various locations in Lawrenceville’s ghost-infested history. There are three levels of festive frights for guests to enjoy. The Lawrenceville, Georgia Ghost Tour – the most popular ghost tour in Metro Atlanta – offers a fun, spooky time for all ages on weekends now through Halloween. The Haunted Cemetery Tour gives thrill-seekers a more daring ghost-hunting experience in one of the most haunted cemeteries in the Southeast. Meanwhile, Brews & Boos: Lawrenceville Haunted Pub Crawl takes adults 21 and older on a ghoulish journey where drinks are included!

Lawrenceville, Georgia Ghost Tours

The spooks that started it all! Lawrenceville is the oldest city in Metro Atlanta, with a storied history as a sleepy suburban town. As growth and development progressed across the metro area, much of historic downtown Lawrenceville was renovated at the turn of the century. These renovations awakened the sleeping ghosts and sparked increased reports of paranormal activity, thus setting the stage for Lawrenceville, Georgia Ghost Tours.

This 90-minute spooky stroll will take guests around the beautiful historic courthouse square and by storefronts restored to their turn-of-the-century charm. Whether it is tales based on local legends handed down over the decades or recent paranormal investigations, Aurora Theatre’s professional storytellers will regale guests with stories that send a chill down their spine.

Sept. 2 – Oct. 8

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Full Moon Ghost Tour

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14-23

Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sundays at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24-31

Monday – Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $20; child tickets start at $15

Haunted Cemetery Tours

A tour for the bravest adventurers. The Historic Lawrenceville Cemetery is one of the Southeast’s oldest and most haunted cemeteries, occupied by the town’s earliest settlers and founders. On this 90-minute tour, Aurora’s master storytellers will share creepy tales about the paranormal hotspot and its residents. Many of the thrilling anecdotes are the guides’ personal experiences at the cemetery, including sightings of orbs and ectoplasm and the capturing of an EVP (electronic voice phenomena). Due to the scary nature of the tour, guests must be at least 13 years old to participate.

Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

Oct. 22 and 29 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Full Moon Tour
Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

What to Bring:
Closed-toe, comfortable shoes (no sandals)
Flashlight
Signed release form

Brews & Boos: Lawrenceville Haunted Pub Crawl
A wicked and wild take on haunted history walks, The Haunted Pub Crawl takes ghost hunters 21 and older on a trip full of frosty cold libations, tall tales with no holds barred and bawdy songs performed by ghoulish guides. This all-inclusive experience includes entertainment and drinks at some of the finest establishments along the Lawrenceville Square including Exhibit Ale, Cosmo’s Pizza + Social and McCray’s.

Sept. 15 and Oct. 2, 13, 27 and 30

7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40 (includes one drink per stop)

Check-in for all tours will be at the Lawrenceville Arts Center Box Office. For more information on the Ghost Tours, please call the Box Office at 678.226.6222 or visit auroratheatre.com

