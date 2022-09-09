ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maltz brings civil rights exhibit to Beachwood in October; Laurel School gets $4.6-million gift; more: Press Run

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Lakewood City Schools welcome Romanian educator delegation visiting Northeast Ohio

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The war in Ukraine finds educators around the globe preparing for an influx of refugee students in their districts. With that in mind, Lakewood City Schools last month was one of many Northeast Ohio districts to host a delegation of Romanian educators participating in a visit to the U.S. through the Congressional Office for International Leadership in collaboration with the U.S. State Department.
Five Guys opens Ridge Park Square location in Brooklyn: Photos

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Five Guys recently opened a new store at 4824 Ridge Road, which is the former Ridge Park Square location of Cicis Pizza. “Brooklyn has been on our radar for two or three years,” said Michele D. Nicholls, vice president of Wholesome Enterprise, which owns 26 Five Guys locations -- including 19 in Northeast Ohio. “The location is amazing because it’s right off the interstate.
Gordon exit, Bibb response: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out Cleveland ‘Back to School Supplies’ lists needed to include duct/duck tape along with Elmers glue, pencils, notebooks and folders. Specifically ‘Lame Duck’ tape, as that’s what Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will be for the year after announcing Monday he will resign, exiting at the end of this school year after serving 15 years in the CMSD administration, the last 11 as CEO, the fist four as Chief Academic Officer.
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
High school football Week 5 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football matchups of the season are scheduled for Week 5. In a rematch of one of last season’s wildest games. Archbishop Hoban, ranked No. 2 by cleveland.com and No. 5 in the statewide Super 25, hosts St. Ignatius, No. 5 in cleveland.com’s Top 25. In this matchup a year ago, St. Ignatius blocked a potential Hoban game-winning field goal and returned it for a touchdown to steal the victory.
Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, who owned multiple Northeast Ohio health care companies (Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care and medical billing company Darbo) and was an avid supporter of many charitable organizations, leaves behind her husband and two sons -- Deividas and Povilas. She was 50 years old.
Gross reflects on first few months as development director at Maltz Museum

Dayan Gross’ first few months serving as the Maltz Museum’s new director of development have been “exciting,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. Gross took on the role July 15 after serving as assistant to the president and CEO at the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. He has held roles in Jewish community relations, development and planning since 1992. A member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, Gross said the Beachwood museum’s devotion to “building bridges of understanding by sharing our Jewish heritage through the lens of the American experience” is important to him, just as programming like the Stop the Hate essay contest shows that it is “rooted in respect for all humanity.”
