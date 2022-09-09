Maltz brings civil rights exhibit to Beachwood in October; Laurel School gets $4.6-million gift; more: Press Run

Dayan Gross’ first few months serving as the Maltz Museum’s new director of development have been “exciting,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. Gross took on the role July 15 after serving as assistant to the president and CEO at the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. He has held roles in Jewish community relations, development and planning since 1992. A member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, Gross said the Beachwood museum’s devotion to “building bridges of understanding by sharing our Jewish heritage through the lens of the American experience” is important to him, just as programming like the Stop the Hate essay contest shows that it is “rooted in respect for all humanity.”

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO