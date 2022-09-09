Maltz brings civil rights exhibit to Beachwood in October; Laurel School gets $4.6-million gift; more: Press Run

Read full article on original website
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
Lakewood City Schools welcome Romanian educator delegation visiting Northeast Ohio
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The war in Ukraine finds educators around the globe preparing for an influx of refugee students in their districts. With that in mind, Lakewood City Schools last month was one of many Northeast Ohio districts to host a delegation of Romanian educators participating in a visit to the U.S. through the Congressional Office for International Leadership in collaboration with the U.S. State Department.
University Heights mayor violated Orthodox Jewish resident’s rights by barring at-home prayer group, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A University Heights man accused the city and mayor in a federal lawsuit of retaliating against him over prayer groups he planned to hold at his home to adhere to his Orthodox Jewish faith. Daniel Grand accused Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan of unconstitutional policies, as well...
St. Vincent to close to inpatient care Nov. 15 at Cleveland hospital; will keep some outpatient, primary care
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, which has been caring for Cleveland’s sick since the Civil War era, announced Wednesday that in mid-November it will stop offering inpatient, surgical and emergency room care. The 416-bed hospital will transition to ambulatory healthcare services, St. Vincent said in...
Five Guys opens Ridge Park Square location in Brooklyn: Photos
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Five Guys recently opened a new store at 4824 Ridge Road, which is the former Ridge Park Square location of Cicis Pizza. “Brooklyn has been on our radar for two or three years,” said Michele D. Nicholls, vice president of Wholesome Enterprise, which owns 26 Five Guys locations -- including 19 in Northeast Ohio. “The location is amazing because it’s right off the interstate.
Gordon exit, Bibb response: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out Cleveland ‘Back to School Supplies’ lists needed to include duct/duck tape along with Elmers glue, pencils, notebooks and folders. Specifically ‘Lame Duck’ tape, as that’s what Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will be for the year after announcing Monday he will resign, exiting at the end of this school year after serving 15 years in the CMSD administration, the last 11 as CEO, the fist four as Chief Academic Officer.
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
High school football Week 5 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football matchups of the season are scheduled for Week 5. In a rematch of one of last season’s wildest games. Archbishop Hoban, ranked No. 2 by cleveland.com and No. 5 in the statewide Super 25, hosts St. Ignatius, No. 5 in cleveland.com’s Top 25. In this matchup a year ago, St. Ignatius blocked a potential Hoban game-winning field goal and returned it for a touchdown to steal the victory.
Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
Does a Republican exist who stands a chance against Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sen. Sherrod Brown said Tuesday he plans to run for reelection in 2024, when his third term ends. We’re talking about the difficulty of unseating the 69-year-old Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Knight Foundation to invest $31 million to transform University of Akron’s Polsky Building, support city arts initiatives
AKRON, Ohio – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced it will invest more than $31 million to rename and transform the University of Akron’s Polsky Building and support local arts initiatives. The University of Akron will receive $20 million to renovate the Polsky Building, which...
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
Lakewood City Schools using $27,000 grant to purchase high-tech robot kits for elementary buildings
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Newly-created STEM classes at the elementary level in the Lakewood City Schools are getting a boost with Ozobot Evo classroom kits going into seven makerspaces. The district through the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) is paying for the modern robots using a recently awarded Howmet Aerospace Foundation...
Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to appear at Corleone’s for bourbon and cigars night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is set to appear at Corleone’s Ristorante and Bar for a bourbon and cigars event. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. A dinner buffet will be served at the event, which will feature Boom Boom Bourbon and Boom Boom Reserve Bourbon.
Man told to leave his child’s mother’s house; strikes her boyfriend with SUV: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Naiman Parkway. At 9 a.m. Sept. 7, a Warrensville Heights man, 47, reported that a woman he knows threw a rock at his pickup truck as the two argued about a legal matter. The truck’s bumper was damaged. Police cited the woman, 48, of...
Orange Schools to begin strategic planning process with the Impact Group
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – The Orange Board of Education has approved agreements with the Impact Group to provide strategic planning for the Orange City School District and Orange Community Education and Recreation. Both agreements were approved Monday (Sept. 12). The amounts of the contracts are $27,500 for the Orange...
Business pitches needed: Cleveland Chain Reaction opens applications for fifth season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Chain Reaction, a yearly pitch competition run by the Greater Cleveland Partnership, is searching for entrepreneurs to compete in its fifth season. COSE, the GCP’s small business arm, announced the new season this week. The competition is inspired by the reality series Cleveland Hustles. Since...
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, who owned multiple Northeast Ohio health care companies (Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care and medical billing company Darbo) and was an avid supporter of many charitable organizations, leaves behind her husband and two sons -- Deividas and Povilas. She was 50 years old.
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
Gross reflects on first few months as development director at Maltz Museum
Dayan Gross’ first few months serving as the Maltz Museum’s new director of development have been “exciting,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. Gross took on the role July 15 after serving as assistant to the president and CEO at the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. He has held roles in Jewish community relations, development and planning since 1992. A member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, Gross said the Beachwood museum’s devotion to “building bridges of understanding by sharing our Jewish heritage through the lens of the American experience” is important to him, just as programming like the Stop the Hate essay contest shows that it is “rooted in respect for all humanity.”
