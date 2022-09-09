ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Missing Forest City man located, authorities say

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. Forest City authorities say Jeremiah Aaron Moore has been located. No other information is available at this time. The Forest City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man reported missing. Police say Jeremiah Aaron Moore was last heard from...
FOREST CITY, NC
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Marion man faces drug, breaking and entering charges

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion man has been charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and possession of methamphetamine. Tony Wesley Lewis II, 31, was arrested Aug. 16 when McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a breaking or entering call at a Marion residence found him hiding in the basement. Deputies said Lewis was in possession of methamphetamine at the time.
MARION, NC
Ribbon cutting held for new Franklin hospital, official opening this weekend

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses, doctors, hospital leaders and community members gathered outside the new Angel Medical Center in Franklin Tuesday morning for the official facility ribbon cutting. The 82,000-square-foot facility, located just over a mile away from the current building, offers up-to-date services and the latest in technology...
FRANKLIN, NC
Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Authorities say a crash Sunday closed Hendersonville Road for around an hour. Both directions of US-25 (Hendersonville Road) were closed down near Interstate 40 in Asheville at around noon. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) reports a car and motorcycle collided near the 400 block of Hendersonville Road, resulting in a car fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Some absentee ballots have already been returned to WNC election offices

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been a quick turnaround for some mountain voters who were ready to cast their ballots. Several mountain election offices have already had ballots returned for November’s midterm election. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and some voters received those ballots...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Hendersonville Connections Center closer to becoming a reality after planning board OK

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project aimed at being a one-stop center for Hendersonville's most vulnerable is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Hendersonville Planning Board recommended approval of a rezoning request that would allow for a day center to be created on a property owned by Grace Blue Ridge Church on Florence Street.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

