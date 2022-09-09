Read full article on original website
Wanted: Asheville man accused of stealing truck & trailer from business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have obtained warrants for the arrest of a man they say stole a truck and trailer from a businesses after attempting to steal from another business just a few hours prior. The department says patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Edbar...
Marion couple charged with drug trafficking after getting pulled over, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion couple faces drug charges after a traffic stop turned up methamphetamine, McDowell County deputies say. Authorities say Justin Wayne Ewart, 34, and Kayla Lynn Smith, 33, were pulled over on August 17 in the North Cove area for "multiple traffic violations." A...
Missing Forest City man located, authorities say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. Forest City authorities say Jeremiah Aaron Moore has been located. No other information is available at this time. The Forest City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man reported missing. Police say Jeremiah Aaron Moore was last heard from...
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
Juvenile charged with making online threats to Buncombe County school
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Erwin High student has been arrested, accused of threatening the school. The juvenile was charged Tuesday afternoon in relation to social media posts made Monday night that contained threats directed at the Erwin School District. According to a news release, authorities do not...
Marion man faces drug, breaking and entering charges
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion man has been charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and possession of methamphetamine. Tony Wesley Lewis II, 31, was arrested Aug. 16 when McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a breaking or entering call at a Marion residence found him hiding in the basement. Deputies said Lewis was in possession of methamphetamine at the time.
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
Transylvania gets about $1 million in grant money to repair streambanks
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred left a lasting impression on some mountain waterways. But grant money is on the way to help repair the damage. Transylvania County will use the money to help restore the streambanks damaged by the storm last year. About $1...
Ribbon cutting held for new Franklin hospital, official opening this weekend
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses, doctors, hospital leaders and community members gathered outside the new Angel Medical Center in Franklin Tuesday morning for the official facility ribbon cutting. The 82,000-square-foot facility, located just over a mile away from the current building, offers up-to-date services and the latest in technology...
Henderson County commissioner responds to alleged sexist, racist posts
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is calling for the resignation of one elected official following posts he shared on social media. Multiple viewers reached out to the WLOS newsroom citing concerns over Henderson County Commissioner Daniel Andreotta’s Facebook page. “We cannot have leaders who...
Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center renamed Grove Street Community Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center has a new name. On Tuesday night, city council members voted to approve calling it the Grove Street Community Center. The center, which has been open since the late 1970s, will still focus on helping older adults but will also expand...
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Authorities say a crash Sunday closed Hendersonville Road for around an hour. Both directions of US-25 (Hendersonville Road) were closed down near Interstate 40 in Asheville at around noon. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) reports a car and motorcycle collided near the 400 block of Hendersonville Road, resulting in a car fire.
Some absentee ballots have already been returned to WNC election offices
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been a quick turnaround for some mountain voters who were ready to cast their ballots. Several mountain election offices have already had ballots returned for November’s midterm election. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and some voters received those ballots...
Hendersonville Connections Center closer to becoming a reality after planning board OK
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project aimed at being a one-stop center for Hendersonville's most vulnerable is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Hendersonville Planning Board recommended approval of a rezoning request that would allow for a day center to be created on a property owned by Grace Blue Ridge Church on Florence Street.
'More than unsightly trash:' Advocates push for ban on single-use plastic in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council will soon consider a proposal to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags in the city. A phased-approach proposal was approved by the city’s Governance Committee on Wednesday. “It’s a lot more than unsightly trash, it’s a really big urgent...
Virtual bidding begins once again for Hendersonville's beloved Bearfootin' bears
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making some successful changes, a beloved tradition in the mountains continues once again this year online. Virtual bidding starts Sept. 13 for this year's Bearfootin’ Art Walk bears in Hendersonville and will continue until Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The auction went online...
