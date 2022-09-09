ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available at SIPH

By News Team
 5 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be providing the COVID-19 Bivalent Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older, and the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

The bivalent vaccines, which will also be referred to as “updated boosters,” contain two messenger RNA components of SARS-COV-2 virus, one of the original strains of SARS-CoV-2 and the other one in common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant of SARS-COV-2. The bivalent vaccine can be administered at least two months following primary or booster vaccination.

“The BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant are currently causing most cases of COVD-19 in the U.S. and are predicted to circulate this fall and winter, it is great that we have a vaccine that has been developed to target the specific variants,” SIPH Director Maggie Mann said. “If you haven’t received your vaccination, yet, please do. Vaccines save lives.”

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call your local Southeastern Idaho Public Health office. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.siphidaho.org .

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available at SIPH

KIFI Local News 8

