Cecil County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
GAMBRILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Elkton, MD
Delaware State
Elk Mills, MD
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
Cecil County, MD
Cecil County, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Community Honors Fire Captain Killed In Horrific Crash On His Way To Work

The Baltimore Community is coming together to honor a Baltimore City Fire Captain who died following a horrific motorcycle accident earlier this month, officials state. The Baltimore Police Department was pictured honoring the late Baltimore City Fire Captain, Anthony J. Workman, who passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend. “Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Harford County man arrested in connection with Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they arrested a man from Abingdon in connection with a homicide in Baltimore last week. Police arrested 33-year-old Gordon Staron on September 8. According to online court records, he faces first and second degree murder charges, as well as first and second degree assault charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
Scott Adams
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD
