Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Woman In Need Of Medication
An alert was issued by police in Maryland as they attempt to locate a missing 53-year-old woman who could be in danger. Patrice Nicole Hammonds, who has cognitive issues and needs medication, has been reported missing, according to an alert issued by Baltimore County Police Department. She was last seen...
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
Baltimore Community Honors Fire Captain Killed In Horrific Crash On His Way To Work
The Baltimore Community is coming together to honor a Baltimore City Fire Captain who died following a horrific motorcycle accident earlier this month, officials state. The Baltimore Police Department was pictured honoring the late Baltimore City Fire Captain, Anthony J. Workman, who passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.
New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting
The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend. “Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.
Two Convicted Of Murder In Batlimore Following Botched Weed Deal: AG
Two men may spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted of tracking down their victim during a botched marijuana sale and murdering him in Maryland, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced. Christopher Brown, 22, and Daran Horton, 23, both of Baltimore were found guilty of murder and...
Harford County man arrested in connection with Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they arrested a man from Abingdon in connection with a homicide in Baltimore last week. Police arrested 33-year-old Gordon Staron on September 8. According to online court records, he faces first and second degree murder charges, as well as first and second degree assault charges.
Images Released Of Suspect Who Stole Gun From Off-Duty Guard On MTA Bus In Baltimore
Detectives have released images of a man accused of stealing an off-duty security officer's gun on an MTA bus in Baltimore last month in an effort to identify him, reports CBS Baltimore. The suspect is believed to have gotten on the bus at the Lexington Market Metro SubwayLink Station on...
Two men face possible life prison sentence for January 2020 murder in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury in Baltimore convicted two men for the January 2020 murder of Cordelle Bruce, according to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh. The men now face the possibility of life in prison when they are sentenced later this year. 22-year-old Christopher Brown and 23-year-old Daran Horton...
Baltimore man sentenced by the state and federally for arson of ex's home
A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire. Luther Trent, 22, received the state charge Tuesday after already being sentenced to 12 years in federal court last month. In May 2021, Trent pleaded guilty to pouring gasoline outside of the...
Police on the scene of double shooting in West Baltimore, one person killed
Police are on the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of North Calhoun Street in West Baltimore. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Woman shot by Baltimore County police officer facing attempted first-degree murder charges
ROSEDALE, Md. (WBFF) — A woman who was shot by a Baltimore County police officer Saturday after authorities said she assaulted several officers has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police said an officer was working off-duty at the Avenue shopping center when Alicia Page hit him with her...
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
Unidentified Woman Found Brutally Murdered Inside Of Vehicle In Baltimore
The body of an unknown woman was found inside of a vehicle in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person in a vehicle around 12:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene,...
Llama Drama: Animal Euthanized After Being Beaten On Baltimore Farm: Report
A popular llama who has been a staple at a Maryland farm for years had to be put down after being severely beaten during an unexplained attack, according to a report from WBAL. “Skippy” suffered three broken legs and multiple compound fractures, the report states, with two completely shattered, prompting...
2 teenagers arrested after gun found in student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested two juveniles Monday afternoon after a handgun was found in a student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School. Police said officers arrested a 14-year-old and 16-year-old. The initial call was in response to a suspicious person(s). No further information was immediately released.
Admitted arsonist, Luther Trent, sentenced to 22 years for attempted homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Admitted arsonist, Luther Trent, who has already been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison, was sentenced to 22 years for three counts of attempted homicide charges on Tuesday. Trent, 22, plead guilty in state court and sentenced to 40 years with all but...
Rogue Bullet Lands Next To Man in Second-Floor Severn Bathroom, Police Say
An Anne Arundel man got an unexpected and unwelcome surprise overnight when a bullet came flying through his bathroom window and landed at his feet, police said. Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Scaffold Way in Severn shortly before midnight on Monday, Sept. 12, where there was a reported shooting.
Teen dies after colliding with tree on Liberty Road in Randallstown
Baltimore County Police say the 17-year-old was driving west on Liberty Road when another car pulled out of Old Court.
