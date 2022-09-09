ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota COVID-19 update: 12 dead, high-spread, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, 12 people have died, and hospitalizations have decreased since last week. Since last Wednesday, 12 people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 3,014. Of those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dakotanewsnow.com

September is Suicide Prevention Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year, South Dakota saw it’s worst year ever with suicide deaths. Sanford Health Behavioral Specialist Megan Phillips joined Dakota News Now to talk about suicide prevention.
HEALTH
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
BUFFALO RIDGE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights. The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31. One of the children rescued was a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
dakotanewsnow.com

ACLU: Social Studies Standards perpetuate colonialism, discrimination against indigenous students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ACLU of South Dakota submitted a letter to the Board of Education Content Standards ahead of their Sept. 19 public hearing, saying that the latest set of social studies standards for South Dakota’s K-12 public schools are an example of ongoing colonialism and discrimination against Indigenous students and tribes.
EDUCATION
dakotanewsnow.com

Hindus ask SD schools include comparative religion to develop globally competent students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hindus are emphasizing that proposed Social Studies Standards for South Dakota classrooms should include comparative religion; if the state government is genuinely interested in developing well-rounded and enlightened global citizens of tomorrow. The President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, urged...
RELIGION
dakotanewsnow.com

Sandy Hook witnesses testify about Alex Jones’ hoax claims

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A sister of a teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre and an FBI agent who responded to the school shooting became overwhelmed with emotion Tuesday as they described what it has been like to be accused of being crisis actors by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.
NEWTOWN, CT
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Secretary of Education releases statement before public hearing Sept. 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Social Studies Standards have been a topic of discussion, receiving local and national coverage. Before their first public hearing on Sept. 19, the South Dakota Secretary of Education, Tiffany Sanderson, released a statement urging people to look to the bigger picture of education instead of fixating on specific verbiage. In the release, Sanderson says, educators are working to prepare students for college and adult life, helping them learn the skills to become future leaders and active members of the community. These standards set the foundation for teachers to prepare their lesson plans and create a productive classroom experience.
EDUCATION
dakotanewsnow.com

Sunny and warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. It’s looking like it will be a pretty pleasant day! High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s out west. We may even see a few low 90s in south central South Dakota this afternoon. The wind should stay pretty light, but it will start to pick up a little bit up north this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

