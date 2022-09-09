Read full article on original website
South Dakota COVID-19 update: 12 dead, high-spread, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, 12 people have died, and hospitalizations have decreased since last week. Since last Wednesday, 12 people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 3,014. Of those...
September is Suicide Prevention Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year, South Dakota saw it’s worst year ever with suicide deaths. Sanford Health Behavioral Specialist Megan Phillips joined Dakota News Now to talk about suicide prevention.
Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights. The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31. One of the children rescued was a...
ACLU: Social Studies Standards perpetuate colonialism, discrimination against indigenous students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ACLU of South Dakota submitted a letter to the Board of Education Content Standards ahead of their Sept. 19 public hearing, saying that the latest set of social studies standards for South Dakota’s K-12 public schools are an example of ongoing colonialism and discrimination against Indigenous students and tribes.
Hindus ask SD schools include comparative religion to develop globally competent students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hindus are emphasizing that proposed Social Studies Standards for South Dakota classrooms should include comparative religion; if the state government is genuinely interested in developing well-rounded and enlightened global citizens of tomorrow. The President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, urged...
Sandy Hook witnesses testify about Alex Jones’ hoax claims
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A sister of a teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre and an FBI agent who responded to the school shooting became overwhelmed with emotion Tuesday as they described what it has been like to be accused of being crisis actors by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.
SD Secretary of Education releases statement before public hearing Sept. 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Social Studies Standards have been a topic of discussion, receiving local and national coverage. Before their first public hearing on Sept. 19, the South Dakota Secretary of Education, Tiffany Sanderson, released a statement urging people to look to the bigger picture of education instead of fixating on specific verbiage. In the release, Sanderson says, educators are working to prepare students for college and adult life, helping them learn the skills to become future leaders and active members of the community. These standards set the foundation for teachers to prepare their lesson plans and create a productive classroom experience.
Noem faces limited physical mobility for next several months due to back surgery
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she underwent a successful back surgery that is expected to limit her physical activity and travel for the next several months. Her treating surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon, said, “Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She...
Sunny and warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. It’s looking like it will be a pretty pleasant day! High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s out west. We may even see a few low 90s in south central South Dakota this afternoon. The wind should stay pretty light, but it will start to pick up a little bit up north this afternoon.
