Natchez, MS

Mississippi co-workers mourn the death of woman customers knew as ‘the Voice of Walmart’

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Friends and co-workers in one Mississippi community are mourning the death of a woman known as “the voice of Walmart.”

Judy Ann Adams, 77, died Sept. 1 in Cleveland, Texas. This week, co-workers created a memorial at the entrance of the store on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, with a phone; a photo of Adams; and her Walmart name tag.

Adams worked at the Natchez retailer for more than 35 years as a phone operator and dressing room attendant.

According to her obituary notice, “Her voice on the phone and over the intercom system was so distinct that many people would hear her speak in public, come up and say, ‘I know your voice form somewhere.’

“She would then proceed to tell them she worked at the fitting room at Walmart and they would say, ‘Oh, you are the voice of Walmart.’

JHE
5d ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏for her family. Those we don’t even know throughout of lives can touch our hearts so deeply with the most simple gesture of just being nice. Bless her fir the hearts she touched while she lived.

Franchessca Adams
5d ago

she will be missed because she was the only one that will answer the phone 📱

Magnolia State Live

Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems

A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
WELLERSBURG, PA
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Granny Midwives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Alferdteen Harrison is a retired history professor and co-founder of the Smith-Robertson Museum in Jackson. “Retired” is the only proper word for her if that means being freed up from work to tackle other projects. Because that’s what she has done. Either she has found them, or as in the […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content.

