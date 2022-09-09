ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Wild Waterfowl Hunting Season & the H5 Avian Flu

STATEWIDE — The H5 avian flu outbreak in Indiana isn’t over just yet, says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Typical bird viruses usually die off in the summer time, says Dr. Michelle Benavidez, Wildlife Health Biologist with the Indiana DNR. But the H5 avian flu has proven itself to be quite persistent.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
WDTN

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Severe Weather
WLWT 5

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
KENTUCKY STATE
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIBC.com

Gas Prices Decline Again, GasBuddy Issues Word of Caution

STATEWIDE–The nation’s average gas price has fallen for the thirteenth consecutive week. The same can be said for prices in Indiana, but GasBuddy is issuing a word of caution. “We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WBKR

The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour

Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy