cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
WIBC.com
Wild Waterfowl Hunting Season & the H5 Avian Flu
STATEWIDE — The H5 avian flu outbreak in Indiana isn’t over just yet, says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Typical bird viruses usually die off in the summer time, says Dr. Michelle Benavidez, Wildlife Health Biologist with the Indiana DNR. But the H5 avian flu has proven itself to be quite persistent.
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Flooding rains and thunderstorms across Tampa Bay area possible this weekend
As the weekend begins across the Tampa Bay area, heavy rains and flooding are possible across many parts of the region.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
WLWT 5
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
WIBC.com
Gas Prices Decline Again, GasBuddy Issues Word of Caution
STATEWIDE–The nation’s average gas price has fallen for the thirteenth consecutive week. The same can be said for prices in Indiana, but GasBuddy is issuing a word of caution. “We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from...
islandfreepress.org
Hurricane Earl expected to bring life-threatening rip currents through the weekend; Oceanside flooding possible
Hurricane Earl is expected to produce strong swells and an extended period of dangerous rip currents through the weekend, along with the possibility of minor oceanside flooding along the Outer Banks, per a Wednesday evening update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City Office. “As a result of Hurricane...
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour
Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
WCPO
1 woman dead, homes and roadways damaged after heavy rain, flooding in Southeast Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — 1 woman is dead and multiple home and roadways are damaged in Southeast Indiana after heavy rain and flooding Saturday night. Switzerland County was significantly hit with heavy rain, with Saturday night radar estimates ranging between four and nine inches for places like Vevay and Pleasant Township.
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in Ohio
Ohio has always been known for its proud German community of immigrants and it comes as no surprise that the United States' largest Oktoberfest is celebrated here, right in Cincinnati.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5 Indiana men
LANSING, Mich. — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash...
