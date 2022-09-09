Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police: Child, man injured in Hill District shooting
PITTSBURGH — At least two people, a child and a man, were injured in a shooting that happened at an apartment building in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood Wednesday night, police said. Watch the breaking news report in the video player above. There was a large police presence in the...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police: Teenager charged with homicide in Allentown shooting
PITTSBURGH — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a May shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured two other people in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood, police said Wednesday night. Charges against Nazair Macon, 17, include homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations, police said. Macon is being charged...
Glassport man accused of selling guns stolen from North Huntingdon home
A Glassport man accused by police of selling several guns stolen from a North Huntingdon home was arraigned Wednesday on theft charges. John S. Hudak, 47, took photographs of the guns and communicated with potential buyers through Facebook messages, according to court papers. Police believe 13 handguns and long guns were involved.
wtae.com
Dashcam captures confrontation and shooting of off-duty Oakdale police officer
PITTSBURGH — Dashcam video played during Kevin McSwiggen's preliminary hearing shows his encounter and confrontation with off-duty Oakdale police Officer Charles Stipetich on July 3. Stipetich died as a result of a gunshot wound. McSwiggen was injured after being shot as well. Prosecutors told the judge that McSwiggen was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man accused of killing off-duty Oakdale officer ordered to stand trial
A Pittsburgh man accused of killing an off-duty Oakdale police officer following a road rage incident in July will stand trial. Kevin McSwiggen, 40, appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Nick Martini. Following testimony, all charges were held for trial including charges of criminal homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment.
wtae.com
Man in critical condition after Turtle Creek shooting
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — Investigators were on the scene for hours following a shooting in Turtle Creek that left a man in critical condition. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 1200 block of Airbrake Avenue. Police from Turtle Creek and Pitcairn, as well as Allegheny County...
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
Authorities are on the scene in Homewood and investigating a shooting in Homewood. According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Police on Wednesday morning, a male was shot in the chest.
wtae.com
Delmont police: Man in rainbow wig with gun taken into custody outside Dairy Queen
DELMONT, Pa. — Delmont police said charges have been filed after a person was taken into custody outside a Dairy Queen store on Route 66 on Saturday. In a statement, police said this started with a 911 call about an "erratic driver" on Route 66. Police said the caller reported seeing a man wearing a safety vest and rainbow clown wig get out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand before walking into Dairy Queen.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman; police say there are possible concerns of dementia
Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Police say there are possible concerns of dementia regarding 44-year-old Deborah "Debbie" Bailey. She was last seen on Sunday. Police say she could be in the Wilkinsburg, East Hills, or Homewood areas. She is described as 5...
wtae.com
Gunshot victim in Pittsburgh's Hill District seeks help at Zone 2 police station
PITTSBURGH — A gunshot victim who walked to the Zone 2 police station in Pittsburgh's Hill District for help Wednesday night was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said they rendered aid until medics arrived, and...
Man carjacked twice in front of his Pittsburgh home shares his story
PITTSBURGH — Robert Dunham said on Monday at 9:00 a.m. when he went to get his car from the lot next to his house a gunman was waiting inside. The gunman put one arm around the man’s neck and then placed the gun to his head and said, “Give me your keys and phone.”
Man charged in Bethel Park stabbing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in connection with a stabbing in Bethel Park.The police chief said Marvin Nelson was charged after a stabbing at the Crowne Plaza Suites on Fort Couch Road last Thursday. Police said a woman got off of work when she was attacked by a man. An argument ensued, leading to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. Both of them were stabbed and taken to the hospital. Police said the man was stabbed in the neck and torso, while the woman was stabbed in the hands and arms. The chief said he believes the two knew each other and an argument broke out in the hotel.
Man arrested in New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday. Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition. Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
New Castle man arrested after attempted homicide
A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. Police say they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on the 500 block of Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police concerned about missing 44-year-old woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 44-year-old woman. Deborah “Debbie” Bailey was last seen on Sunday. Police said she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair with a silver streak, possibly in a short ponytail.
wtae.com
Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
Man accused of kicking injured dog in front of officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said an officer saw him kick a bloody and emaciated dog in the face.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Saint Patrick Street for a report of a dog yelping and crying in pain Sunday evening. When they got there, police said they saw Paris Lundy lead the injured dog out of a home.Police said the dog had blood on its paws and mouth and also had a swollen eye. They said the officer watched Lundy yank the dog on its leash then kick it in the face. Lundy was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces animal cruelty charges. The dog was rescued by animal control and was taken to receive emergency veterinarian care, police said. Anyone who knows an animal that is being mistreated or abused is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Humane Investigations Unit at PBPHumane@pittsburghpa.gov.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Mount Oliver
MT. OLIVER, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Mount Oliver. According to Allegheny County 911, units were dispatched to the 400 block of Cathedral Avenue around 1:51 p.m. Emergency crews found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the chest. According...
Couple accused of providing gun and alcohol to minors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a couple is in jail tonight after they gave teenagers alcohol and a weapon at their home over the weekend.Police say the couple appeared drunk when officers arrived at the scene on Saturday, but it's what happened before officers arrived that has them facing serious charges.Officers were called to the couple's home on Pennsylvania Avenue in California after receiving a phone call and multiple videos from a neighbor. According to police, Jeremy and Trisha Jackson were seen giving alcohol and a gun to a group of kids.Police also say the couple was seen on video...
wtae.com
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital following crash in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Wilkinsburg. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Princeton Boulevard. Officials could not provide an immediate update on the motorcyclist’s condition.
