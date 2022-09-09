ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

mynews13.com

Universal: Dark Arts projection show returning to Hogwarts Castle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for Halloween season, Universal is bringing back the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show. Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show returning to Universal's Island of Adventure. The show will begin performances Sept. 16 and run select nights through Oct. 31. Death...
mynews13.com

Bill Maher returns to ring in the new year on Maui and Oahu

HONOLULU — It’s probably safe to say Bill Maher — acclaimed stand-up comedian, author and host of HBO’s long-running “Real Time with Bill Maher” — likes Hawaii because he’ll be coming back for the 11th time to close out 2022 and ring in 2023 with shows on Maui and Oahu, “Bill Maher New Year’s Eve 11th Anniversary with Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman.”
HAWAII STATE
mynews13.com

Tips on staying safe around bears as fall approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding people that black bears in the state are more active in search for food. FWC says that residents and visitors can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage,...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Minority-owned businesses looking to thrive continuously

OHIO — It’s not clear what will happen to 500,000 independent restaurants and bars after losing money during the pandemic. For Black-owned businesses, there’s an even greater struggle. “In the creation of a lot of Black businesses, a lot of businesses aren't able to earn capital to...
OHIO STATE
mynews13.com

Ohio universities make plans to prepare students to work at Intel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University student Md Mahmudul Hasan’s dream job is about to get one step closer. He is a Ph.D. candidate from Bangladesh who has a focus on fabrication and characterization of semiconductor electronics and tech giant Intel is bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. and into Ohio.
OHIO STATE
mynews13.com

Your guide to pumpkin patches around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — As temperatures cool and Halloween events roll out, it’s clear that fall is finally here in Wisconsin. That means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
WISCONSIN STATE
mynews13.com

Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

The dirty secrets inside the campaigns

We want to pull back the curtain on candidates and campaigns. HOW do they decide to go after your vote? What goes into figuring out what you care about?. Our guest this week you could perhaps call a maverick of political marketing and campaigns. A longtime advisor for progressive candidates. His resume includes extensive work for the 2008 Obama presidential campaign, as well as a slate of state races including Charlie Crist for Governor in 2016 – Andrew Gillum in 2018, Nikki Fried here in 2022 – and there’s no slowing down.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather

The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
KENTUCKY STATE
mynews13.com

Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too

September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Now, though, a freight-rail strike threatens to shut down service on the VRE entirely, along...
VIRGINIA STATE
mynews13.com

Driver questions whether stop sign in Belleview is too short

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A driver inquired about whether a Marion County stop sign is up to code after he says he got a ticket for not seeing the sign. Tommy Shapard says it’s too short. What You Need To Know. Tommy Shapard received a ticket for driving through...
BELLEVIEW, FL
mynews13.com

Orange County's penny sales tax proposal heads to the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County’s penny sales tax proposal to fund transportation projects recently passed an independent audit, which means now it will move forward as a ballot initiative. What You Need To Know. Orange County commissioners heard updates on penny sales tax proposal Tuesday. Proposal passed an...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Correction: South Dakota-Conservative College story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story published September 11, 2022, about South Dakota's social studies standards, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the organization that history professor Stephen Jackson referenced. He referred to guidelines from the American Historical Association, not the American Historical Society. Copyright...
COLLEGES
mynews13.com

FDOT to reduce Orange Avenue down to one lane both ways

ORLANDO, Fla. — Problems parking in Ivanhoe Village may be eased if a Florida Department of Transportation project moves forward. FDOT planning to reduce Orange Avenue down to one lane both ways. The plan aims to slow down speeding. FDOT also plans to turn convert the outside lanes into...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Your guide to haunted houses across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — For fans of scares, the month of October is the most wonderful time of the year. There are more than 40 haunted houses in Wisconsin, so we’ve gathered some spooky favorites throughout the Badger State. Milwaukee. The Hill Has Eyes. 7005 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, Wis.
WISCONSIN STATE
mynews13.com

New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change

More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
AGRICULTURE
mynews13.com

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS

