Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Universal: Dark Arts projection show returning to Hogwarts Castle
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for Halloween season, Universal is bringing back the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show. Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show returning to Universal's Island of Adventure. The show will begin performances Sept. 16 and run select nights through Oct. 31. Death...
mynews13.com
Bill Maher returns to ring in the new year on Maui and Oahu
HONOLULU — It’s probably safe to say Bill Maher — acclaimed stand-up comedian, author and host of HBO’s long-running “Real Time with Bill Maher” — likes Hawaii because he’ll be coming back for the 11th time to close out 2022 and ring in 2023 with shows on Maui and Oahu, “Bill Maher New Year’s Eve 11th Anniversary with Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman.”
mynews13.com
Tips on staying safe around bears as fall approaches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding people that black bears in the state are more active in search for food. FWC says that residents and visitors can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage,...
mynews13.com
Minority-owned businesses looking to thrive continuously
OHIO — It’s not clear what will happen to 500,000 independent restaurants and bars after losing money during the pandemic. For Black-owned businesses, there’s an even greater struggle. “In the creation of a lot of Black businesses, a lot of businesses aren't able to earn capital to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Ohio universities make plans to prepare students to work at Intel
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University student Md Mahmudul Hasan’s dream job is about to get one step closer. He is a Ph.D. candidate from Bangladesh who has a focus on fabrication and characterization of semiconductor electronics and tech giant Intel is bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. and into Ohio.
mynews13.com
Your guide to pumpkin patches around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — As temperatures cool and Halloween events roll out, it’s clear that fall is finally here in Wisconsin. That means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
mynews13.com
Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
mynews13.com
The dirty secrets inside the campaigns
We want to pull back the curtain on candidates and campaigns. HOW do they decide to go after your vote? What goes into figuring out what you care about?. Our guest this week you could perhaps call a maverick of political marketing and campaigns. A longtime advisor for progressive candidates. His resume includes extensive work for the 2008 Obama presidential campaign, as well as a slate of state races including Charlie Crist for Governor in 2016 – Andrew Gillum in 2018, Nikki Fried here in 2022 – and there’s no slowing down.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynews13.com
To combat opioid overdoses, Florida public health officials embrace a new treatment platform
Florida health officials say that addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority, which is why they’re embracing the introduction of a new platform in the state aimed at helping individuals and family members find the best treatment facility. What You Need To Know. The new ATLAS platform is...
mynews13.com
Road closures announced for Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life music festivals
KENTUCKY — Two music festivals are just days away in Kentucky, and many roads will be closed or restricted. Bourbon & Beyond kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 18, and Louder Than Life goes from Sept. 22-25 at the Highland Festival Grounds of the Kentucky Expo Center.
mynews13.com
Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather
The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
mynews13.com
Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too
September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Now, though, a freight-rail strike threatens to shut down service on the VRE entirely, along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Driver questions whether stop sign in Belleview is too short
BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A driver inquired about whether a Marion County stop sign is up to code after he says he got a ticket for not seeing the sign. Tommy Shapard says it’s too short. What You Need To Know. Tommy Shapard received a ticket for driving through...
mynews13.com
Orange County's penny sales tax proposal heads to the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County’s penny sales tax proposal to fund transportation projects recently passed an independent audit, which means now it will move forward as a ballot initiative. What You Need To Know. Orange County commissioners heard updates on penny sales tax proposal Tuesday. Proposal passed an...
mynews13.com
Correction: South Dakota-Conservative College story
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story published September 11, 2022, about South Dakota's social studies standards, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the organization that history professor Stephen Jackson referenced. He referred to guidelines from the American Historical Association, not the American Historical Society. Copyright...
mynews13.com
FDOT to reduce Orange Avenue down to one lane both ways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Problems parking in Ivanhoe Village may be eased if a Florida Department of Transportation project moves forward. FDOT planning to reduce Orange Avenue down to one lane both ways. The plan aims to slow down speeding. FDOT also plans to turn convert the outside lanes into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews13.com
Orange County commissioners to hold public hearing about affordable housing incentive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders will address the affordable housing crisis at a public hearing on Tuesday. The Affordable Housing Trust Fund plan is a projected $50 million to help incentivize builders to create more affordable housing. The proposal by the Orange County Board of Commissioners looks to...
mynews13.com
Your guide to haunted houses across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — For fans of scares, the month of October is the most wonderful time of the year. There are more than 40 haunted houses in Wisconsin, so we’ve gathered some spooky favorites throughout the Badger State. Milwaukee. The Hill Has Eyes. 7005 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, Wis.
mynews13.com
New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change
More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
mynews13.com
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Comments / 0