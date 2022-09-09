ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Battery Icon Is Back With iOS 16, But Not For All iPhones

Apple's latest significant software update, iOS 16, came with an impressive set of features, including the return of the battery life icon to the status bar. Most iPhones, including the new iPhone 14, sport the default feature, as do all iPads once you download the new iOS16 update. However, not all iPhones support the new battery icon feature, even if your phone is compatible with the software update.
iOS 16 Revives a Classic Battery Feature on iPhones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iPhone users with compatible iPhones can now download iOS 16. Released today, the latest version of the iPhone operating system software adds a bevy of excellent new features -- and brings back one that users have missed for years. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I'm sure glad to have it back.
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
Paramount Could Be Shuttering Showtime App

The Showtime app could be coming to an end, with a report Tuesday saying there are plans to make it accessible only via the Paramount Plus streaming app. Currently, movie streaming service Showtime is available as a stand-alone app. But as of last month, you could already access Showtime content in Paramount Plus with a bundled discount rate of $8 per month, ad-supported, or $13 a month for the ad-free Premium Plan.
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
iOS 16.0.1 Reportedly Fixes iPhone 14 Issues

Apple has already issued an update for iOS 16 designed to patch several issues for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, 9to5Mac has reported. Here are the full iOS 16.0.1 release notes, according to 9to5Mac, which has access to an iPhone 14 Pro on which the update appeared late Wednesday:
You Can Now Unsend and Edit Text Messages With iOS 16

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 is now here and that means you can finally use one of the highly anticipated features we've all been looking forward to: Unsending and editing text messages on the iPhone.
4 Things to Know About iOS 16

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
Apple's iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 vs. OnePlus 10T: Comparing Flagships, Spec by Spec

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 maintains the $799 price that the iPhone 13 previously had, while adding new features like car-crash detection, image processing through Apple's Photonic Engine, satellite connectivity for emergencies and -- in the US -- the removal of the physical SIM card slot by moving fully to the eSIM. Notably, international models will keep the SIM card slot and have slightly higher prices starting at £849 in the UK and AU$1,399 in Australia.
Nintendo Switch Online: GoldenEye 007 Will Join N64 Retro Library

If you pick up the original Nintendo Switch, the dinky Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have absolutely piles of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access to a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll have to sign up for its Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier for some nostalgic joy.
iOS 16's Photo Editing Tool for iPhone Makes Erasing Objects Feel Like Magic

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 software for all compatible iPhones was officially released to the public today, five days after the company launched its new iPhone 14 line. Along with the many cool new features included in today iOS 16's release comes one of the easiest ways to edit photos that I've ever seen.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Drop to All-Time Low of $249

If you're serious about your music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there at the moment. They're one of our favorite full-size headphones on the market right now, high on our choices for best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Best Buy, you can pick them up for just $249 -- $80 off and the all-time lowest price we've seen. To our knowledge, this deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.
iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says

Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Easily Stop Third-Party iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Data

When you use an iPhone app for the first time, you might be asked to give the app access to other features on your phone like your camera. If you're like me and just want a new app to work you've probably tapped "Allow" without a second thought. However, you might not realize that tapping "Allow" gives the app access to other information on yourself and those closest to you.
