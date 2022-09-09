If you're serious about your music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there at the moment. They're one of our favorite full-size headphones on the market right now, high on our choices for best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Best Buy, you can pick them up for just $249 -- $80 off and the all-time lowest price we've seen. To our knowledge, this deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO