When Michael K. Williams died from an accidental drug overdose last year at the age of 54, he had nearly finished writing the story of his life. The veteran actor, best known for embodying all-time TV characters like Omar Little on The Wire and Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire, was long open about his struggles with addiction. That bracing honesty can be found in his new posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life. Williams shares his memories of growing up in public housing, finding his place as a dancer in downtown ‘80s New York, and making his commitment to juvenile justice activism. It is striking, and also tragic, in how forward-looking it manages to be: he speaks of finally figuring out who he is, and the sense of purpose he found in community building. Here, his co-writer, Jon Sternfeld, talks to GQ about his memories of collaborating with Williams and the surreal challenge of completing the story without him.

