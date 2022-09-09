Read full article on original website
Leather Blazer Season Is Nearly Upon Us
Over the last few years, the leather blazer has gone from garment non grata—a holdover from the 1990s—to the cutting edge of sleazeball chic. A dripped-out Adam Sandler made the case for it in Uncut Gems. The look got major co-signs from Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia and leather blazer devotee Kanye West. Even Jack Harlow showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards last week in one. The leather blazer had somehow become perhaps the most relevant contemporary garment—and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. The latest collections from some of the most covetable labels, from Supreme to Aimé Leon Dore to Bottega Veneta, show that the leather blazer won't be going anywhere this fall season.
Drama Be Damned, the Don’t Worry Darling Fellas Are Still Getting Dressed
Make no mistake: there is an enormous amount of chatter about Don’t Worry Darling, director Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature, as tension surrounding the film and its stars—among them Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine—erupted during its Venice Film Festival premiere over the weekend. Set against Venice’s seaside glamor, the loud silences, speculated expectorations, and pointed Instagram captions take on a new patina, turning the whole deal into a sort of high-fashion, high-drama cinéma vérité spectacle.
Rings of Power Hasn't Premiered Yet, But This Actor Is Already Lord of the Big Fits
Rings of Power, Amazon's blockbuster adaptation pulled from J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings mythology, arrives this week. As such, the stars have been jet-setting across the globe with a parade of premieres to rival any Hollywood blockbuster. (Which makes sense considering the show is rumored to be one of the most expensive to ever be produced.) Of the cast—and it's a big cast—one particularly adventurous dresser has emerged: the 17-year-old Australian newcomer Tyroe Muhafidin.
Don Cheadle Was Looking Extra Clean in Venice
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. The clean shave looks great, so do the earrings. And you've got to love the hair—rocking a little gray growth when it would probably look more youthful to shave is a power move.
Watch Danny DeVito Marvel at All the Places People Have Tattooed His Face
Although he has no tattoos himself (and forbade his daughter from ever getting one), Danny DeVito’s face has been inked onto many other people’s body parts. In GQ’s latest episode of Tattoo Review, Mr. Devito sits down with his daughter, Lucy, to examine all of the weird and wonderful tattoos inspired by his own likeness.
Telling Michael K. Williams’s Unfinished Story
When Michael K. Williams died from an accidental drug overdose last year at the age of 54, he had nearly finished writing the story of his life. The veteran actor, best known for embodying all-time TV characters like Omar Little on The Wire and Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire, was long open about his struggles with addiction. That bracing honesty can be found in his new posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life. Williams shares his memories of growing up in public housing, finding his place as a dancer in downtown ‘80s New York, and making his commitment to juvenile justice activism. It is striking, and also tragic, in how forward-looking it manages to be: he speaks of finally figuring out who he is, and the sense of purpose he found in community building. Here, his co-writer, Jon Sternfeld, talks to GQ about his memories of collaborating with Williams and the surreal challenge of completing the story without him.
The Directors Are Really Getting Dressed at the Venice Film Festival
The task of standing out on a Venice Film Festival red carpet next to Timothée Chalamet in off-the-runway Celine and Taylor Russell in Balenciaga pantaleggings is nothing short of Sisyphean. But that’s exactly what director Luca Guadagnino—wearing a faded-out polo, slouchy jeans, and green Jet-Puffed-marshmallow trainers from Loewe’s spring 2023 collection—managed to pull off.
Timothée Chalamet Goes Backless in Venice
There's nothing in menswear quite like a Timothée Chalamet promotional run. At 26, he's one of our finest young actors, and certainly one of the most committed to going for it, sartorially speaking. And go for it he did on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, hitting the premiere of his new film Bones and All in a sleeveless, backless, scarf-included, bright red top-and-pants look from his buddy Haider Ackerman. It's a whole lot of look, and everything we've come to expect from the Timothée Chalamet Red Carpet Experience™: bold, fun, attention-getting, and never too self-serious.
The Garry Shandling Guide to Comfortable Adult Style
Looking back, the personal style of the Late Night Wars era, when David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Arsenio Hall battled it out for rating supremacy in a post-Johnny Carson landscape, has aged unusually well. It's not strange to see snaps from the period on Instagram: Letterman and Hall in the bigger suits that we’ve seen make a comeback in recent years, or Jay in his sneaky-cool Canadian tuxedos. But the most stylish host in the Late Night Wars was a fictional one.
At New York Fashion Week, J.Crew Rings in the Late Aughts Fashion Revival
This originally appeared in Show Notes, GQ staffer Samuel Hine's fashion week newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link above and subscribe. Welcome back to Show Notes, GQ’s fashion week newsletter. It’s the first day of New York Fashion Week, which in recent years has become a particularly strong showcase for next-gen talents and their radical inventions. Think Collina Strada’s fluid, regenerated raver garments, or Luar’s edgy mix of “premium trash.” It’s become popular to complain about the lack of big names on the NYFW schedule, but it’s actually created a beautiful dynamic where, with only a few true-blue headliners, Italian stalwart Marni—who jumped over from Milan for the season; New York’s still got it, baby!—and homegrown trouser genius Maryam Nassir Zadeh are two of the hottest tickets in town.
The Best—and Wildest—Fits From the 2022 MTV VMAs
An end-of-summer tradition unlike any other: last night saw Newark host the 2022 MTV VMAs, the network's celebration of all things music video. But the 2022 MTV VMAs, like all MTV VMAs, is about more than videos. It's also about fashion. Out-there fashion, and low-key fashion, and everything in between. Scroll through to see our favorite looks from the event.
Take a Peek Inside the Fall 2022 GQ Box
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Four times a year, we pack a mix of our favorite things into the GQ Box—then ship it directly to your door. Besides a box full of vetted-and-endorsed goods, you get a crazy deal: Each Box has over $200 worth of products…but only costs $50.
Kanye West’s Latest Pitch to Gap Includes Fashion Shows, $20 Tees
Over the last few months, the collaboration between Ye—the artist and fashion iconoclast formerly known as Kanye West—and the Gap seemed to find its creative and commercial footing. In July, the first of many long-promised Yeezy Gap stores opened in Times Square. Ye is a master of creating viral visual and social spectacles, and this was no exception: the mobs of customers who lined up outside to finally buy Yeezy Gap in person found that the clothes were stocked not on racks but in large heaping bags on the floor, like a by-the-pound thrift shop. Convenient? Maybe not. Cool and buzzy as hell? Totally. The drop was, even more excitingly, engineered by Balenciaga, in a novel arrangement with the house’s boundary-breaking creative director Demna.
Is Anything Cool Anymore?
“Nothing is great because everything is good,” W. David Marx writes in his new book Status and Culture. Marx’s book is wide-ranging, touching on everything from music to mega-yachts to explain the mechanisms of culture: the way trends work, how taste is formed, why Roman emperors were totally obsessed with squashing purple dye-excreting sea snails. The book represents a massive attempt to decode why we like the things we do.
Timothée Chalamet's Cat-Eye Sunglasses Can Now Be Yours
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Historically speaking, the Venice Film Festival offers little in the way of shoppable moments. The menswear on display in La Serenissima right now is a lot like the flicks the whole rigmarole serves to promote: best appreciated from a few feet back, with a healthy respect for the magic of make-believe. Unless you’ve got a direct line to your bud Haider Ackermann, there’s little in the way of easily replicable style opportunities—and if you do have a designer pal in your rolodex you’re probably pretty peeved that Chris Pine just showed up to a premiere wearing the one-of-one jacket you were promised.
Brad Pitt Isn't Afraid of a Little Hair Gel (and You Shouldn't Be Either)
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Sometimes you want your hair product to blend in. Other times, you want strong enough stuff that you can see where the teeth of your comb went. Chris Pine. Memes aside,...
How an Insurgent Skate Squad Wound Up in a Polo Campaign
According to Ralph Lauren’s marketing materials, Polo Active Club isn't a collab, so much as a capsule collection for the pre-fall and fall seasons. As Team Ralph puts it: “Inspired by American athletics and infused with archival graphics, this championship-level gear is ready for the podium or the sidewalk.”
Why the First Watch of King Charles III's Reign Is a Surprising Choice
Which watch does a king wear? Rap royalty opts for the world’s rarest Patek Philippes. King James, his highness of the Lakers of Los Angeles, favors Richard Milles and Audemars Piguets. But what about an actual freshly coronated monarch? In the case of King Charles III, newly installed on the throne, the watch of choice lines up with everything we know about the man: he’s quietly stylish and has a fondness for artisanally made and long-lasting objects.
Burberry and Raf Simons Cancel Their London Fashion Week Shows as a “Mark of Respect” for Queen Elizabeth II
Burberry has canceled its London Fashion week show following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement released to the press, the fashion house said, “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to cancel our Spring/Summer 2023 runway show due to take place on 17 September in London.” It is not yet known whether they will reschedule the presentation for a later date.
A Blue Striped Shirt Is the Quiet Workhorse Your Closet's Missing
If you ask me, there is a perfect button-up. It's not the crisp white OCBD that menswear classicists and forum-roving fashion nerds hold in particularly high regard (though yes, those are great too). Nor is it a final boss-level joint from a master maker like Emma Willis or Charvet (though it could be). Instead, it’s both broader and more specific: the humble blue striped shirt.
