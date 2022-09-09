ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the neighborhood: Cockloft Vintage in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Every piece in the store tells a story and Tina Kelly from the new Cockloft Vintage visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how you can shop hand selected vintage goods and clothing as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to this local business. Cockloft...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
wearegreenbay.com

Frankly Green Bay presents: The Manitowoc Munsters

(WFRV) – It’s time to do the Monster Mash. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the fun songs and humor from a new show from Frankly Green Bay, The Manitowoc Munsters. Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, they’re actually from Manitowoc. Herman, Lily, Marilyn, Grandpa, and Eddie Munster receive a letter letting them know their long-lost relative, Ana Munster from Transylvania, will be coming to live with them in the great state of Wisconsin. Upon arrival, Ana meets Paul, a local Fuller Brush salesman who quickly sets his sights on wooing the new girl. While Ana’s arrival seems harmless at first, she may have some ulterior motives for her stay at the Munster household. With the help of Paul, Ana crafts a plan to unearth some hidden money on the property. Why does Ana need the money, and will her plan work to get some secrets out of the Munster family? You’ll have to see in our brand-new show!
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Murder for Two’ a tour de farce

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-person, comical whodunit musical. Now, there’s a rarity. “Murder for Two” is playing at Peninsula Players Theatre. The production stars a couple of ringers who previously performed their singing/acting/piano-playing roles at other professional theaters. The female adds a bit of ballet.
FISH CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Melting Pot in Appleton

(WFRV) – Drink your beer and eat it too!. Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home. The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com. Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stomp grapes for a great cause, this weekend at von Stiehl Winery

(WFRV) – Sip and taste for a good cause. Local 5 Live visited von Stiehl Winery in Algoma with a look at the popular Wet Whistle Wine Festival and how you can enjoy live music, food, wine and even stomp some grapes. Details from vonstiehl.com:. Wet Whistle Wine Festival...
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

National Railway Museum gets major upgrade

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of its shoreline stabilization project. After high water and flooding eroded more than 1,000 feet of shoreline and began to undercut portions of the operation track in 2020, the Museum utilized the opportunity to address the emergency through targeted stabilization.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-15-22 local radio legend joe goeser dies

A Fond du Lac radio legend has died. Joe Goeser, who spent nearly a half century at KFIZ radio, died early Wednesday morning at the age of 97. After graduating from high school Clarence “Joe” Goeser started at KFIZ in 1944 where he would spend his entire radio career. He became the voice that people would wake up to as the morning show host and voice of high school sports play-by-play for many years. Goeser hosted many shows and did the play-by-play coverage of many sports, baseball being his favorite. “I always wanted to be a sports guy,” he said, reflecting that his dream job became a reality. “I started the early show at 6 a.m., but later it was changed to 5 a.m. The radio show was broadcast Monday through Friday,” though he notes that he occasionally did the show seven days a week. Goeser’s popularity soared with the “Josh Crunchmeyer Show.” Goeser credited his barber, Peachy Powers, for coming up with that name. Every Saturday, the show ran from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It was noted that many people took their lunch break over that period to listen to the program. Joe said he still had many people call him Josh well into his 90s and he always enjoyed responding to it when they did. “It’s nice to be remembered for what you did” Radio Plus salutes Joe and is thinking of his family at this time.
wearegreenbay.com

‘And Then There Were None’ set in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present six performances of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” starting this week at the Mielke Arts Center, N5649 N. Airport Road. Info here. Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, 17;...
SHAWANO, WI
waupacanow.com

Breaking ground for splash pad

After years of planning, the construction of the splash pad at Swan Park is underway. People involved with the project tossed the first few shovels of dirt during a rainy groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. Parked nearby was a Faulks Brothers excavator ready to move dirt by the ton. The...
WAUPACA, WI

