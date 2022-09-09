Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project
Tesla has changed requirements for new solar roof projects – they now all require at least one Powerwall per project. For years now, Elon Musk has been saying that he believes Tesla’s energy business could grow as large as its automotive business. This is hard to believe right...
electrek.co
Tesla is rumored to host a visit from Canadian minister of industry amid factory talks
Tesla is rumored to be hosting a visit from Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s industry and innovation minister, amid talks of the automaker building a factory in Canada. Over the past few months, we have been reporting on mounting evidence that Tesla has been looking at a potential location in Canada for its next Gigafactory. Tesla plans to ramp up production to 20 million electric vehicles by the end of the decade, and it is expected to need about eight more Gigafactories to do it.
electrek.co
Tesla opens Supercharger network to all electric vehicles in Iceland
Tesla has opened its first Supercharger stations to non-Tesla electric vehicles in Iceland as part of its pilot program. Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers. In November 2021, we saw Tesla take its first step in that direction with a pilot program running at 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands that allowed non-Tesla EV owners to charge using the Tesla app.
electrek.co
Tesla’s first Supercharger V4 station with Megapack and solar gives a glimpse at the future
Tesla’s first known Supercharger V4 station is coming to Arizona, and the plans include a Megapack and solar array – giving us a glimpse at the future of charging. A few months ago, we reported on Tesla’s Supercharger V4 design being revealed in the plans for a new station. Tesla is believed to be ramping up production of the new charger in order to start deployment across the US soon. The new charger is expected to feature a potential for a higher charge rate (which is currently capped at 250 kW for the Supercharger V3) and a solution to allow CCS charging for non-Tesla electric vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
electrek.co
This modular off-grid solar EV charger can be installed in just four hours
Campbell, California-based solar-powered EV charger company Paired Power has just debuted a modular, off-grid electric vehicle charger that is powered by a solar canopy. The company has called its new modular charger PairTree, and it’s a transportable solar canopy with built-in EV charging capabilities. It can be used off grid, but it can also be hooked into the grid if desired.
electrek.co
EV street sweepers may be coming to your city, courtesy of Ideanomics and GEP
Street sweepers play a critical role in keeping our streets clean and safe. However, on top of brushing dust particles into the air, they also produce harmful emissions. Ideanomics now has a solution for this by using its electric platform to power the next generation of EV street sweepers. Earlier...
electrek.co
Here are some examples of how recent climate initiatives are boosting the US economy
Several landmark climate initiatives have been passed since 2021, injecting trillions into the US economy. Even though it has been less than a month since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, we already see some of the powerful effects rippling across the economy. President Biden ran for office...
electrek.co
Tesla manages to squeeze a lot more energy in a single Megapack
Tesla has updated the Megapack and managed to squeeze a lot more energy in a single battery system for large-scale energy storage projects. Back in 2019, Tesla launched the Megapack; it was Tesla’s third stationary energy storage product after the Powerwall and Powerpack. A single Megapack unit is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Meet the new off-road camper that acts as its own microgrid and can charge your EV
Finally, electric camping has arrived. For those who want to get in touch with nature but worry about charging availability, Campworks has the solution for you. The redesigned Campworks NS-1 is like nothing you’ve seen before. The solar-powered camper (caravan) can store energy and use it to power your EV, or any other electrical device for that matter, while the interior is adaptable for every situation.
electrek.co
BMW to use recycled fishing nets in new EV lineup, reducing carbon footprint by 25%
To show the German automaker is all in on its climate goals, BMW says it will use recycled fishing nets in its NEUE KLASSE (“new class” in English, referring to BMW’s new electric power train) set to launch in 2025. Although BMW has been more reluctant than...
Retail Anxiety Over Possible Rail Strike Grows
A looming rail strike could pose new challenges to inventories and inflation, the National Retail Federation (NRF) warned Wednesday. Businesses across industries and logistics are preparing for the possibility of a rail work stoppage Friday as unions and employers continue negotiations. “Freight rail is critical to the retail supply chain, and retailers of every size rely on it to move cargo every day,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said Wednesday. “Retailers are deeply concerned about the situation and the impact that a disruption would have on business operations throughout the country.” “Smooth and stable operations on the rails is crucial as we...
electrek.co
Tesla has access to all the batteries it needs for the first time
Tesla has access to all the battery cells it needs for the first time, according to Martin Viecha, the vice president of investor relations at Tesla. If you have been following Tesla for a long time, there’s a term you should be extremely familiar with by now: production constrained.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
This US-made 2,500W electric bicycle motor claims the highest power-to-weight ratio in the world
Colorado-based electric bicycle company Optibike has a new high-power electric motor that it says can best any other e-bike motor in its weight class. The motor is called the Optibike Powerstorm MBB, or Motorized Bottom Bracket. Like many other mid-drive motors, it is mounted in the location of a typical...
electrek.co
Tesla has special code for crash testing in its cars, and it’s raising red flags
It was discovered that Tesla has special codes in its vehicle software related to crash testing with auto safety agencies. It is raising red flags with those agencies. Tesla has an incredible record when it comes to crash safety. Its electric vehicles have consistently achieved top safety ratings with auto safety agencies around the world.
electrek.co
This Zero Emission Mobility (ZEM) EV captures CO2, cleaning the air as it drives
Imagine driving behind a diesel truck spewing clouds of smoke into the air while your new fully electric vehicle cleans up its carbon emissions. This dream may soon be a reality. A team of 35 students from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands has created a Zero Emission Mobility (ZEM) vehicle – a fully electric, battery-powered EV that captures carbon dioxide (CO2) as it drives.
electrek.co
Zero DSR/X launched as world’s first long-range electric adventure motorcycle
Zero Motorcycles has just unveiled its latest electric motorcycle, the Zero DSR/X. The new electric adventure bike builds upon the same platform used in the SR/F and SR/S, but with some major updates designed to make this the company’s most capable electric motorcycle yet. The announcement comes as part...
electrek.co
Lightyear 0 solar EV dethrones GM’s EV1 as the most aerodynamic production car ever made
As it sits mere months away from bringing its first solar EV to market, Lightyear is once again showcasing the potential of its Lightyear 0. Following a series of drag-coefficient tests in Germany under WLTP conditions, the Lightyear 0 SEV should hit the market as the most aerodynamic production car ever built. Its test numbers shatter a title held by GM’s EV1 dating back to the late ’90s.
electrek.co
The Shyft Group receives first pre-order for 2,000 units of its Blue Arc electric delivery vans
Specialty vehicle manufacturer The Shyft Group has received its first pre-order for all-electric walk-in delivery vans under its new Blue Arc sub-brand. The initial order comes from one of the largest automotive dealer groups in the Carolinas and will consist of 2,000 Blue Arc electric delivery vans to begin. The...
Comments / 0