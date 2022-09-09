Read full article on original website
City-County Council approves numerous financial measures
The Indianapolis City-County Council held a full meeting Monday night with several key financial proposals moving forward. Council members approved the appropriation of more than $200 million in federal relief funding. The bulk of the package is $150 million for the city’s violence reduction strategy, including $9 million for IMPD technology, 100 new IMPD officer positions, $45 million over the next three years for grassroots organizations, $30 million for mental health resources, and more.
Report outlines how hard it is to find affordable rentals in Indianapolis
The rental market is tough for people trying to find affordable housing in Indianapolis. A new report from the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana finds, on average, Marion County renters are paying $200 to $300 more per month since the pandemic started. FHCCI Executive Director Amy Nelson said a...
Old Southside infrastructure project promotes placemaking
An Indianapolis neighborhood targeted for redevelopment will now benefit from a new infrastructure project. The Old Southside was named a Lift Neighborhood in 2018. The community development program uses a variety of grant opportunities to promote housing, business and placemaking. Now a $6.8 million infrastructure investment will help further transform the area.
Market Street upgrades add to downtown infrastructure improvements
One of Monument Circle’s spokes is the latest to receive a facelift. The West Market Street reconstruction project will mirror improvements made along East Market Street last year. The brick pavers will be replaced on top of a concrete base and there will be extended walkways and improved space...
Domestic terrorism experts weigh in after Patriot Front march through Indianapolis
Domestic terrorism experts say groups like the white nationalists who marched through Indianapolis over Labor Day weekend pose an interesting problem for law enforcement. Experts, including two former members of the FBI, told WFYI that because of the strong free speech protections in the United States there aren’t always clear ways to bar groups like Patriot Front from demonstrating in public spaces.
Funding for new Circle City Forward projects targeted
The Circle City Forward initiative targets $25 million for new facility projects. The proposal being considered by the Indianapolis City-County Council would fund projects at MLK Park and the City Market. Members of the council’s Administration and Finance Committee heard the financial presentation at a meeting this week. Sarah...
License plate readers go live across Indianapolis
New license plate readers for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be installed soon. This week 214 automatic license plate readers will go live on street poles, lights and on patrol vehicles. The department will have nearly 250 readers by early fall. The automatic readers capture any plate number that...
Local artists showcase work on former mall
Two local artists recently completed murals as part of an art installation series as the former Lafayette Square Mall transforms into the mixed-use landmark destination called Windows to the World. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett spoke with Kwazar Martin and Nick Abstract, who designed and created their respective murals. WFYI's Taylor...
‘It takes a lot of energy and will’: Parents of Herman Whitfield III open up about son’s in-custody death
For Gladys Whitfield, continuing to get in front of people and share this painful story is a responsibility. She and her husband, Herman Whitfield Jr., have spent the last four months standing at podiums and microphones, beside friends and family and strangers, hoping what happened to their son doesn’t slip out of the public’s consciousness.
Input wanted to help Speedway with development projects
The town of Speedway wants the public’s input on future development projects. The town recently received a $60,000 Comprehensive Planning Grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz said a feedback survey is available online. “This should be community driven, not council driven...
North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street
Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally
A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, and the man was intoxicated, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Wednesday. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — 1-year-old Kyran Holland,...
City reaches settlement with bad-acting landlord
The city of Indianapolis has reached a settlement with the owner of four apartment complexes at risk of losing utilities. Residents at the complexes pay for water and energy through rent but the property owner, JPC Affordable Housing, has not paid utility bills in months. Citizens Energy Group notified residents last month that utilities would be shut off Sept 30.
Former WFYI employee charged with embezzling more than $270,000, no financial impact to nonprofit
A former employee has been charged with embezzling more than $270,000 from Indianapolis-based WFYI Public Media, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana. Mindi B. Madison, who was employed as an accounting specialist starting in 2018, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire...
Youth housing program will increase emergency, transitional and supportive housing options
Dozens of youth with unstable housing will have new opportunities. The city of Indianapolis has set aside more than $4 million for the new Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program. The federal funding will go to organizations that help youth and young adults with emergency, transitional and supportive...
New animal care facility will be at Sherman Park
A new home for Indianapolis’ homeless animals will be built on the Near Eastside. City leaders and private donors announced this week, the new Indianapolis Animal Care Services building will be built in Sherman Park. The new animal shelter will use a $3 million gift from the Nina Mason...
Threat of utility shutoff at four Indianapolis apartment complexes looms
The clock is ticking for tenants at four Indianapolis apartment buildings where landlords refuse to pay utilities. Citzen’s Energy Group has notified tenants at the apartment complexes owned by JPC Affordable Housing that water and gas services will be turned off Sept. 30. About 1,400 units at Berkley Commons, Covington Square, Capital Place Apartments, and Woods at Oak Crossing would be impacted.
Madam Walker Legacy Center seeking community support for city's newest mural
A public fundraising campaign is underway for a new mural honoring pioneering entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. WFYI's Taylor Bennett spoke with Madam Walker Legacy Center President Kristian Little Stricklen, about the latest project in the city’s Bicentennial Legends Mural Series. Madam Walker Legacy Center President Kristian Stricklen: You know,...
Charges filed in soldier killing in downtown Indy
The Marion County Prosecutor's office has filed charges against an Indianapolis man for the shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and disorderly conduct. Mears said investigators wouldn’t have been able to...
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers
Indianapolis police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. Shamar Duncan, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Duncan was being held in jail and will...
