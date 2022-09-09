Read full article on original website
Fallen Marine returns to Kennewick today
KENNEWICK, Wash.- United States Marine and Kennewick native Xavier Zavala, lovingly known as "X" died on August, 30th, at the age of 22. Today he will return home to Kennewick. Xavier grew up in Kennewick and attended Kamiakin High School, where he excelled on the wrestling mat, finishing 3rd at...
Hometown Check-Up: Suicide Prevention
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Kadlec Population Health Community Collaborative Committee is a multi-agency effort focused on community wellness and the wellbeing of people in the Tri-Cities. It has launched a campaign called "Tri-Cities Together" for suicide prevention, which features the new national suicide prevention and crisis line, 9-8-8. Anyone can call or text 9-8-8 for support in crisis.
New family resource center hosts open house and resource fair
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The United Family Center (UFC) is hosting an Open House and Community Resource Fair on September 23 to kick-off the opening of its latest location in Kennewick on Canal Drive. The center is aimed at offering quality family services, early childhood learning and behavioral health care for children and their families.
Symphony concert at Pasco Farmers Market to feature Colima musicians
PASCO, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony will perform at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24 in a three-hour free concert with musicians from Colima, Mexico, through support from the Colima Pasco Friendship and Collaboration Association (COPA). Starting at 6 p.m., the concert will feature 75 musicians and performers.
Pendleton round-up celebrates 112th anniversary
The Pendleton Round-Up celebrates its 112th anniversary this year. The week long western event runs Wednesday through Saturday and starts at 1:15 p.m. every day.
Fire burns clothing store in downtown Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in downtown Pasco around 7:15, Tuesday night. Franklin County Fire District 3 and the Kennewick Fire Department also responded to the fire on the 500 block of Clark Street. According to the Pasco Fire Department, the fire started...
Rollover delays traffic on I-182 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- A rollover crash on I-182 in Pasco around 10:30 a.m. is blocking traffic. The crash happened near where highway 395 connects to I-182 near CBC. The Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area, until a tow truck arrives and...
Former Mesa city clerk arrested
RICHLAND, Wash.- Following a months-long investigation into missing funds from the city of Mesa's operating accounts, the city's former clerk/treasurer was arrested in Richland on Monday, September, 12th. According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the former employee was previously advised that she was being investigated.
Gun reported at Southridge High today
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Southridge High staff were notified of a possible gun on campus. According to the Kennewick Police Department, school security and the School Resource Officer identified the student and quickly isolated him. The student, a 16 year old male, was in possession of a gun.
Parents and students peacefully protest school dress code at School Board meeting
HERMISTON, Ore. - Parents and students are protesting the dress code implemented by the Hermiston School District after multiple students were served dress code violations on the first day of school. A handful of parents and a dozen students gathered outside of the HSD office with signs in favor of...
Two more teens charged in August shooting in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Two more teens have been charged for their connection to a shooting in Pasco on August, 6th, that left a 20 year old man dead and another person injured. According to Franklin County Court documents Jaelin Tyrone Fields, 17, of Puyallup has been charged with 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Umatilla school district to put new bond before voters in November
UMATILLA, Ore.- The Umatilla School District will put a General Obligation bond measure on the November, 8th ballot. Passing of the bond will increase property taxes and will allow for the completion of several school district projects, including:. Building a new 4th-6th grade school and gym. Renovating an existing K-3...
Why recovered cars get drug tested
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Two micrograms of fentanyl, about the size of two granules of salt, is enough to kill someone according to John Thomas Stavros, the owner of Bio Management Northwest. "If the [Fentanyl] purity levels are up there it's deadly it's not joke it's nothing to play around with...
Department of Ecology launches state-wide anti-littering campaign
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Preventing litter is "Simple As That," according to a new state-wide campaign launched by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology). The campaign encourages people to use a litter bag and to discourage their friends and family from littering. More than 75% of Washingtonians do not litter...
Series of fires closes Highway 730 near Umatilla
UMATILLA, Ore. - UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 5:41 p.m. Temporary Level 1 evacuations were in place for the Hat Rock Campground and nearby houses, but those were lifted around 5:30 p.m. The fires are currently out, but crews are still on scene mopping up and keeping out hot spots. Expect...
kpd asking for community help to locate missing person
The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Carely Verduzco has been missing since Sunday night.
KPD asks for public's help finding missing person
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:39 p.m. KPD reports she was found around 8:30 p.m. and has been reunited with her family. SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 6: 11 a.m. Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, September, 11th, the Kennewick Police Department responded to a missing person report on the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue in Kennewick.
Unhealthy air quality expected all week in Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a press release from the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be "Red: unhealthy" all week in the Columbia Basin, due to wildfire smoke. The BFHD urges the community to limit outdoor activity if possible. According to the Washington State Department...
OR governor requests federal emergency declaration due to wildfires
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown has requested that a Federal Disaster Declaration be declared in Oregon, due to the wildfires burning in the state. If the Governor's request is granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Here is...
Better Air Quality Tonight...Fall Weather Is On The Way
Mostly clear and calm tonight with overnight low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Air quality has improved for most of our viewing area still some haze in areas but air quality is at moderate to good. Get ready for a gorgeous Thursday, mostly sunny with light winds and comfortable...
