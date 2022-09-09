ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Health Commissioner Says No Conclusive Link To Water After Two Report Sickness

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

The Baltimore City Health Department has issued a statement concerning two individuals who were reported sick after an E.coli contamination was found in some of the City water supply, officials say.

An East Baltimore resident was hospitalized for reported gastrointestinal issues amid the water contamination crisis , with Baltimore City Health Department officials saying there is "no conclusive link to water".

Officials say that the symptoms of infections related to E.coli can still be present up to four days after exposure to contaminated water.

The individual is reportedly improving while in the hospital, according to the Health Department.

The water was found to be contaminated on Friday, Sept. 2, but was not widely reported until Tuesday, Sept. 6, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

This is a developing story.

