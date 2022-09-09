Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Related
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911. Officers arrived to find […]
Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot at 2:20 a.m. There they found […]
Person critically injured in near east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is critically injured following a shooting Monday afternoon on the near east side of Indy. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the intersection of N. Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering […]
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks Malibu car in fatal hit-and-run in August
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking a car with damage from a fatal hit-and-run more than a month ago on the city’s southwest side, according to a news release issued Wednesday night. A male was hit and killed by what police believe was a Chevrolet Malibu made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
‘Always there to help us’: Friend remembers man killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man gunned down early Monday morning in an east side neighborhood, while police continue to search for his killer. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers with East District were called to the area of E. 18th Street and N. Dequincy Street just […]
WIBC.com
Man and Woman Arrested for Killing Cab Driver
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and a woman were arrested for the murder of a cab driver on Saturday. Around 4:00a.m. on Saturday 10th, IMPD responded to a call of a taxi cab parked with it’s door open for a suspiciously long time on E 11th Street and N New Jersey Street. After arriving, officers found 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa sitting in the drivers seat with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi at about 4 a.m. Saturday near 11th Street and New Jersey Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 male dead after shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A male is dead following an overnight shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched at around 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street on a report of a person shot. Upon, arrival they found a male in the street suffering from […]
IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night shooting
IMPD said officers were called to IU Methodist Hospital at about 11:45 p.m. for a 4-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Juvenile male hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side sent one person to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., officers found a person shot in the 7400 block of Bancaster Drive. That’s a residential area near 79th...
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as a white male in his late […]
Plainfield quadruple shooting suspect identified; still at large
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield police department is searching for a murder suspect who remains at large after four people were shot at an extended stay motel in Plainfield on Saturday. Dalonny Dion Rodgers, 28, of Indianapolis has been preliminarily charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection to […]
Names are released for victims after 3 people are killed in 5 hours in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A series of shootings in Indy Sunday night and Monday morning left three people dead in the span of five hours. The coroner confirmed the identities of some of those victims on Monday. The first of three homicides took place in a parking lot outside a restaurant near 79th and Michigan. Police believe […]
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman […]
Witnesses saw driver run red light before deadly crash, say children in suspect’s vehicle were crying
INDIANAPOLIS – For witnesses at the scene, it was clear: the driver ran a red light. It cost one man his life. Ismael Beltran-Torres now faces seven counts in connection with the Labor Day weekend crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side, including causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, […]
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
WISH-TV
Greenfield police seek help after man, dog found dead in truck outside pet store
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are trying to unravel a mystery after finding a man and a dog dead on Tuesday in a truck outside a pet store. The man had been dead for possibly a few days, said a news release issued Tuesday night from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the man’s cause of death. Video from nearby businesses will be used to help investigators.
WOWO News
Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
Comments / 0