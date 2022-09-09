Read full article on original website
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
Drew Barrymore Sobs Reuniting with Ex Justin Long, Recalls 'Chaos' of Relationship
"I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated." Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are back together to reflect on their on-again-off-again three year relationship. In a preview clip for the Season 3 premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 47-year-old "Charlie's...
Killer Dolls Run Amuck as 'Chucky' and Tiffany Valentine Return for Season 2
Surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) head to Catholic school, as Chucky returns for a new onslaught of terror. Jennifer Tilly is also back as Tiffany, who will apparently appear as both a human and doll this season. "Chucky" kicks off October 5 on SyFy and USA.
Kenan Thompson Drags Leo DiCaprio & Netflix, Dances to TV Theme Songs in 2022 Emmys Opening
The "Saturday Night Live" veteran also hilariously alluded to the infamous 2022 Oscars slap in his opening monologue, with Bowen Yang bringing it up again later. 2022 Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson not only delivered a hilarious monologue during the award show but also surprised viewers by showing off his dancing skills in an unexpected opening performance.
John Legend Drops Wonder Woman Video Featuring Chrissy Teigen & Their Kids
"I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me," Legend posted to social media as he debuted the video, which appears to have been filmed on the family's recent trip to Italy.
From Zendaya to the Cast of Squid Game -- Here Is Everyone Who Made History At the 2022 Emmy Awards
These Emmy Award winners were celebrated for their achievements AND went down in awards show history. The 2022 Emmy Awards made history last night with several landmark wins!. Television's biggest night began with a few record-breaking nominations and while many favorites were snubbed from receiving a golden trophy, many stars made history with just a simple nomination.
Quinta Brunson Crashes Kimmel's Monologue After Emmys Stunt, Jimmy Apologizes
"You only have 45 seconds ... which is not that much time. And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long." Jimmy Kimmel may have inadvertently stolen some of the spotlight from Quinta Brunson after she won her first-ever Emmy Monday night with a dumb comedy bit, so she stole all of his when she crashed his monologue on Wednesday.
Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Have a 'Good Burger' Reunion During 2022 Emmy Awards
"Can I get a good burger?" During the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, host Kenan Thompson and his former co-star Kel Mitchell shared a sweet "Good Burger" reunion, immediately bringing a wave of nostalgia. At one point in the awards show, Kenan walked over to an on-stage bar, in...
AGT Finale 5th Judge: Season 17 Crowns Winner -- Plus, Rejected Comics Brutally Roast Simon Cowell
RoastMaster General Jeff Ross joins Black Eyed Peas, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Trombone Shorty and "AGT" alums Shin Lim, Darci Lyne, Terry Fator and Light Balance. After a night of mostly great performances -- and a couple huge disappointments -- it all came down to America’s vote to crown the Season 17 winner of “America’s Got Talent.”
Jimmy Kimmel Says Andrew Garfield Snatched Spearhead Out of the Air Saving Everyone at His Emmys Table
"Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation. His shirt came open. My wife almost had to be resuscitated." Andrew Garfield might actually be Spider-Man in real life, according to Jimmy Kimmel. If the late night host is to be believed, an opening dance number at...
Snooki Says New Messyness Season Is Dedicated to Teddy Ray: 'He Was the Best' (Exclusive)
She also spills on this season's messy Jersey Shore drama and Dren running amuck ... and reacts to Vinny joining Dancing with the Stars. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back to put the messy in "Messyness" for the show's second season, which she says will be dedicated to late costar Teddy Ray, who died last month at the age of 32.
Jennifer Lawrence Slams 'Evil' Erika Jayne: 'She Needs a Publicist, ASAP'
Lawrence also revealed why it's "not a great season" of RHOBH. Jennifer Lawrence is a Bravo superfan ... and she did not mince words when asked about the current season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during an interview at the Toronto Film Festival. She and her "Causeway" costar Brian...
Drew Barrymore Reacts After Learning She Was Sent Death Threats from 'Selma Blair'
The alleged real-life plot is far more twisted than any movie -- with Drew hoping to "heal this moment" by sitting down with Selma herself. Selma Blair shared a pretty shocking story involving death threats and Drew Barrymore in her 2022 memoir -- and now Drew herself has reacted to the wild tale.
Britney Spears Posts About Her Sons' Birthdays Amid Estrangement
Publicly mourning the rift has shown another side as she previously called out her kids as "hateful" and claimed they were out for her money. Britney Spears' sons Jayden and Sean Preston both had birthdays this week (one turning 16 and the other 17, respectively). The pop star tried to...
Drew Barrymore Reveals She Used Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger
"I can't believe I'm telling this story right now ..." After Drew Barrymore got divorced in 2016, she turned to a matchmaker to get back on the dating scene ... and not just any matchmaker, but "Millionaire Matchmaker" Patti Stanger. The actress made the surprising reveal on Wednesday's episode of...
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
