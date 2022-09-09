"You only have 45 seconds ... which is not that much time. And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long." Jimmy Kimmel may have inadvertently stolen some of the spotlight from Quinta Brunson after she won her first-ever Emmy Monday night with a dumb comedy bit, so she stole all of his when she crashed his monologue on Wednesday.

