ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Killer Dolls Run Amuck as 'Chucky' and Tiffany Valentine Return for Season 2

Surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) head to Catholic school, as Chucky returns for a new onslaught of terror. Jennifer Tilly is also back as Tiffany, who will apparently appear as both a human and doll this season. "Chucky" kicks off October 5 on SyFy and USA.
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Kenan Thompson Drags Leo DiCaprio & Netflix, Dances to TV Theme Songs in 2022 Emmys Opening

The "Saturday Night Live" veteran also hilariously alluded to the infamous 2022 Oscars slap in his opening monologue, with Bowen Yang bringing it up again later. 2022 Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson not only delivered a hilarious monologue during the award show but also surprised viewers by showing off his dancing skills in an unexpected opening performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Sam Hunter
toofab.com

From Zendaya to the Cast of Squid Game -- Here Is Everyone Who Made History At the 2022 Emmy Awards

These Emmy Award winners were celebrated for their achievements AND went down in awards show history. The 2022 Emmy Awards made history last night with several landmark wins!. Television's biggest night began with a few record-breaking nominations and while many favorites were snubbed from receiving a golden trophy, many stars made history with just a simple nomination.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Quinta Brunson Crashes Kimmel's Monologue After Emmys Stunt, Jimmy Apologizes

"You only have 45 seconds ... which is not that much time. And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long." Jimmy Kimmel may have inadvertently stolen some of the spotlight from Quinta Brunson after she won her first-ever Emmy Monday night with a dumb comedy bit, so she stole all of his when she crashed his monologue on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#Bbc Radio 4#Yahoo Entertainment#The Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
toofab.com

Britney Spears Posts About Her Sons' Birthdays Amid Estrangement

Publicly mourning the rift has shown another side as she previously called out her kids as "hateful" and claimed they were out for her money. Britney Spears' sons Jayden and Sean Preston both had birthdays this week (one turning 16 and the other 17, respectively). The pop star tried to...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Drew Barrymore Reveals She Used Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger

"I can't believe I'm telling this story right now ..." After Drew Barrymore got divorced in 2016, she turned to a matchmaker to get back on the dating scene ... and not just any matchmaker, but "Millionaire Matchmaker" Patti Stanger. The actress made the surprising reveal on Wednesday's episode of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy