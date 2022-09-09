Read full article on original website
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana
Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Queen Elizabeth II moved to Westminster Hall to lie in state
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was processed through central London on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Members of the public will be able to visit the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall to pay...
Mourners urged to stop leaving Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches at Queen Elizabeth II tribute sites
Thousands of people have gathered around London's royal parks to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at 96. Among the endless flowers laid in tribute are dozens of other items as well, including Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches — but to the latter, parks officials are saying enough is enough.
Princes William and Harry walk side by side behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin — like they did at Diana's funeral
Prince William and Prince Harry walked side by side behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster on Wednesday. The last time they did that was 25 years ago, for the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana.
Singer-songwriter Jesse Powell dies at 51, his family confirms
Jesse Powell, the singer-songwriter best known for his late '90s hit "You," has died, his family said in a statement. He was 51. The artist, hailed by many as an R&B icon, "passed away peacefully" at his home in Los Angeles, according to the statement. Powell's family has not provided details about the circumstances surrounding his death.
John Lennon's killer Mark David Chapman denied parole again, for 12th time
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday. Mark David Chapman, 67, appeared before a parole board at the end of August, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as mourners line up to pay respects
The royal family escorted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to Westminster Hall as mourners lined up to pay their respects. CBS News' Lana Zak is outside Buckingham Palace with the latest.
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 2.8 miles to London Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
Kate, Princess of Wales, shares 4-year-old Prince Louis' heartfelt words about the queen
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, spoke to visitors mourning the Queen outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday — and the princess shared a sweet sentiment from her youngest son, Prince Louis. "She's now with Great Grandpa," the 4-year-old said about his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The princess visited Windsor...
What to expect as Queen Elizabeth's coffin is brought to Westminster Hall
CBS News royal contributor Amanda Foreman joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss what the next few days will look like as the United Kingdom pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth ahead of her state funeral.
What will King Charles III's era be called?
King Charles III's reign began immediately after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. What will his era be called?
Meet the U.K.'s Queen Consort Camilla
Camilla, the queen consort, has been by King Charles’ side throughout the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, playing a role that many people would have denied her in the past — as public opinion appears to be shifting.
CBS Evening News, September 14, 2022
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London; D.C. residents recall Queen Elizabeth's visits.
Oprah: I didn’t “set out to do a bombshell interview” with Prince Harry and Meghan
Oprah tells Gayle King that she “didn’t set out to do a bombshell interview,” when she sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: “I was as surprised by the bombshell as everybody else.”
Protester arrests fuel concern over free speech as queen's death reignites criticism of Britain's monarchy
London — As the U.K. observes an official period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, a number of arrests of protesters critical of the monarchy at public events in recent days have stoked simmering concerns over free speech in Great Britain. In Oxford, England, 45-year-old Symon Hill said he...
Biden speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for queen's death
Washington — President Biden on Wednesday spoke with King Charles III, the White House said, in the first call between the two since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. The president expressed his condolences to the new monarch in the call, according to a summary released by...
