U.K.

CBS News

Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II moved to Westminster Hall to lie in state

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was processed through central London on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Members of the public will be able to visit the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall to pay...
CBS News

Singer-songwriter Jesse Powell dies at 51, his family confirms

Jesse Powell, the singer-songwriter best known for his late '90s hit "You," has died, his family said in a statement. He was 51. The artist, hailed by many as an R&B icon, "passed away peacefully" at his home in Los Angeles, according to the statement. Powell's family has not provided details about the circumstances surrounding his death.
The Independent

Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham

Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 2.8 miles to London Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
CBS News

Meet the U.K.'s Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla, the queen consort, has been by King Charles’ side throughout the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, playing a role that many people would have denied her in the past — as public opinion appears to be shifting.
CBS News

CBS News

