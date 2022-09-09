DeKalb sets advance voting schedule, locations for Nov. elections

DeKalb County’s elections board has set the advance voting schedule for November’s mid-terms.

A total of 13 locations will be open for the three-week span that starts Oct. 17 and ends Nov. 4. That period includes two weekends of voting availability.

Two more locations will make themselves available for the final week of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The following locations will be open for all three weeks, including from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays:

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain

Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE in Atlanta

Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE in Brookhaven

Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody

County Line - Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road in Ellenwood

Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road in Atlanta

DeKalb County elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee

The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road in Decatur

Former Sam’s Club building, 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest

Tucker Library, 5234 LaVista Road in Tucker

Wade Walker YMCA, 5605 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain

Wesley Chapel Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur

The two locations available from Saturday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 4, with the same daily hours as listed above:

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur

Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston

For more information on the upcoming election, visit DeKalbVotes.com .

