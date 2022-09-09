Read full article on original website
Catalytic converter thief targets Blue Lakes Baptist Church near Norman
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — A catalytic converter was stolen from a church van near Norman on Friday and it was all caught on camera. Video shows a man in broad daylight stealing the part then leaving in a waiting get away car. TJ Van Dyke with Blue Lakes Baptist...
Four juveniles arrested after car chase stretches from Edmond into Oklahoma City
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Four juveniles were arrested after an early morning car chase began in Edmond and went into Oklahoma City. Edmond police said an officer tried to do a traffic stop near the intersection of 15th and Fretz at 1:50 a.m. Police said the driver refused to stop, prompting a car chase.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
Person shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say police arrived near South Central Avenue and found a person with a gunshot wound. The person told police that they were shot by someone in a white Nissan...
Oklahoma City police release more information on fatal shooting inside Arby's
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on a fatal shooting involving co-workers that happened inside Arby's on Monday night. Police said they responded to the Arby's near Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd. shortly after 7:15 p.m. Police said the victim, 28-year-old Dquan Brown, was found...
Police: Teen arrested after shooting, killing man at Arby’s
Police are releasing more information about a deadly shooting at an Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
MWC Police: Suspect in custody after shooting at the 2800 block of Del Rey
Midwest City police responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Del Rey Tuesday afternoon.
Arrest warrant: Former Ninnekah superintendent accused of trying to smother fiancée with pillow, raping her
An arrest warrant shows an embattled former superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools is in trouble with the law once again for allegedly trying to smother his significant other with a pillow.
Police: Couple arrested after allegedly driving drunk with 8 kids in truck
An accident in a metro parking lot Thursday turned into a lot more when police showed up.
Arrest warrant issued for former Ninnekah superintendent Michael Bunch
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A warrant is out for the arrest of former Ninnekah superintendent Michael Bunch. The warrant is for one count of rape by instrumentation and one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bunch is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on June 8 while...
OKCPD: Employee shoots co-worker dead inside Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left an employee dead. Officials say two employees started an argument inside an Arby's near North MacArthur Blvd and West Memorial Road before one employee shot the other. Reports say...
Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
‘This is going to hurt, not just the family, but the community,’ Family and activists demand answers after latest Okla. Co. jail inmate death
Protestors with Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse joined the family of John Basco on Wednesday to demand answers after the 14th inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022.
Attempted murder-suicide in OKC leaves one man dead, young girl clinging to life
A man is dead, and a young girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after what police said was an attempted murder-suicide.
Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies investigate string of business burglaries
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Investigators say at least six businesses in Oklahoma County and Shawnee were recently burglarized. Deputies say the suspects have the same pattern by breaking in through a window and crawling around the business. Authorities have released video from the break ins at Boomerang Diner,...
‘He was trying to gain access to these people’s homes’: Realtors warn of suspect home buyer
Local realtors are putting out a warning. They hoped to sell a man million-plus dollar homes, but now believe they were deceived, and want home sellers to watch out.
Woman claims she rented a condemned home
A Del City woman is saying she and her two young daughters are homeless after a landlord rented out a home to her that has now been condemned.
Family of pregnant bystander killed during high-speed police chase sues the city of OKC
A devastated family is taking the city of Oklahoma City to court - suing for negligence after a high-speed chase turned deadly in 2021.
'More like a cuddly puppy': Oklahoma City police help capture pet wolf mix seen by daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The "Big Bad Wolf" turns out to be more like a big cuddly puppy according to Oklahoma City police officers. A wolf was spotted near a daycare in the area of N. Hefner and Penn on Tuesday morning. When OKCPD officers arrived to the scene,...
