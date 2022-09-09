ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Man arrested after allegedly beheading young mother on California street

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B31De_0hol869B00

SAN CARLOS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a man in California after he allegedly beheaded a woman in the middle of a busy street as witnesses looked on.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that they had arrested an adult for murder after witnesses called them about an assault in progress late Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources told KGO that just before noon they began receiving reports that a woman’s head had been cut off with a sword.

In a news conference, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said that Jose Solano Landaeta used a “stabbing instrument” to kill the woman, but did not offer further details about the weapon, KNTV reported.

“Anytime someone loses their life, it’s certainly a tragedy,” San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eamonn Allen said, KNTV reported. “As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing them peer support. We are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well because there were several civilian witnesses.”

Some witnesses described the weapon as a samurai sword, KTNV reported.

“The head was underneath the car and she was laying in the back of the car — just severed,” Chapel Thorborne, a neighbor, told KGO. “After he cut her head off, he came walking up, him and his two friends. And they walked right by me and they arrested him.”

The woman was killed in the street outside her home, with her two young children inside, investigators told KGO. The little girls, ages 7 and 1, were inside the house with a dog and two cats when their mother was killed, the station reported.

Neighbors told KNTV that the victim and Landaeta lived together and had moved to the neighborhood about three years ago.

“They seemed like they loved each other,” Thorborne told KNTV.

Investigators told KGO that the victim had been granted a temporary restraining order against Landaeta in April.

The victim’s name was not released. Police said they are continuing to search for the murder weapon.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California

An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

Mom pleads guilty to strangling special-needs son and leaving his body in the desert

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman agreed to plead guilty to killing her young son and leaving his body in the Nevada desert. Clark County court records show Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez entered the plea agreement Sept. 1. KLAS-TV reports she will serve at least 28 years in prison for murder, child abuse, and neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Carlos, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

California sheriff's deputy who once won 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal guns

A Northern California sheriff's deputy who had been honored as a top law enforcement officer falsified a police report to steal firearms, according to court documents. Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley was arrested in August on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
One Green Planet

Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead

This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox News

California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case

A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Street#Beheaded#Beheading#Murder#Violent Crime#Kgo#Kntv#Ktnv
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy