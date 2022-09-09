Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of rare, endangered Okapi calf
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf on Wednesday. The calf was born on Wednesday at 3:42 a.m. in the zoo's okapi barn. The male calf is the first offspring born to mother, Kayin, 6, and father, Bosomi, 4,...
Oklahoma City non-profit Palomar celebrates 5th anniversary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence celebrated its 5th anniversary on Tuesday. Palomar is a family justice center that collaborates with more than 40 community partners to help provide services for victims. Community leaders, Palomar staff, and survivors impacted by domestic violence gathered to...
Simple Modern begins domestic manufacturing operations in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Simple Modern, a leading producer of premium drinkware and consumer products hosted a special event on Wednesday to celebrate the start of the company's domestic manufacturing operations in Oklahoma City. Simple Modern employees, state and local leaders, company partners and members of the OKC community...
St. Jude hosting walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Registration is open for the Oklahoma City St. Jude Walk/Run, set to be held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday, Sept. 17th. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
Catalytic converter thief targets Blue Lakes Baptist Church near Norman
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — A catalytic converter was stolen from a church van near Norman on Friday and it was all caught on camera. Video shows a man in broad daylight stealing the part then leaving in a waiting get away car. TJ Van Dyke with Blue Lakes Baptist...
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old man
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old. Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station off of 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. SPD tracked Jordan's phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m....
Village Police Department looking for missing 3-year-old boy last seen with aunt
THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Village Police Department needs help finding a 3-year-old boy. Nicholas Sleeper was last seen with his aunt, Alaina Pedro, near the area of Britton and N. Penn around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said while it's currently a non-criminal matter, some family members are...
'Thank God I'm alive': Oklahoma City woman blames dark lights on I-44 for car crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After a near-death experience, a woman in Oklahoma City is raising awareness about dark street lights on Interstate 44. On September 9, Latosha Craine got into a car accident. She tells Fox 25 it was so dark at the time of the incident that police and emergency medical services had trouble finding her.
OKCPD: Employee shoots co-worker dead inside Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left an employee dead. Officials say two employees started an argument inside an Arby's near North MacArthur Blvd and West Memorial Road before one employee shot the other. Reports say...
Four juveniles arrested after car chase stretches from Edmond into Oklahoma City
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Four juveniles were arrested after an early morning car chase began in Edmond and went into Oklahoma City. Edmond police said an officer tried to do a traffic stop near the intersection of 15th and Fretz at 1:50 a.m. Police said the driver refused to stop, prompting a car chase.
3 shot on porch in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left three people in the hospital. Officials say three people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Ave when they were each shot. Reports say one person...
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
Medical examiner: Oklahoma woman's death linked to mother's fatal stabbing in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The death of a woman who died in 2019 has been found to be connected to the fatal stabbing of her mother in 1999, Oklahoma City police announced on Tuesday. Police said officers responded to 4704 Sunnyview Drive on November 15, 1999 after a pregnant...
H.E.L.P Task Force recommends expanding SoonerCare coverage for pregnant, postpartum women
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Helping Every Life and Parent (H.E.L.P) Task Force unanimously recommended on Tuesday that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority expand coverage for SoonerCare members receiving pregnancy and postpartum services. Gov. Kevin Stitt created the H.E.L.P Task Force to study, evaluate, and make recommendations regarding policies,...
Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
Protest held over John Basco's death at Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The inmate at center of the "Baby Shark" torture case has been found dead in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Investigators are still working to learn how he died. On Monday, a group of Oklahomans gathered outside the jail to demand action. John Basco...
Pauls Valley Fire Department: Man dies in housefire late Sunday evening
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was killed in a house fire in Pauls Valley on Sunday, according to the Pauls Valley Fire Department. Around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 11, a fire broke out in the 300 block of N. Ash St. One man was killed in the...
Oklahoma City police release more information on fatal shooting inside Arby's
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on a fatal shooting involving co-workers that happened inside Arby's on Monday night. Police said they responded to the Arby's near Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd. shortly after 7:15 p.m. Police said the victim, 28-year-old Dquan Brown, was found...
