Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City non-profit Palomar celebrates 5th anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence celebrated its 5th anniversary on Tuesday. Palomar is a family justice center that collaborates with more than 40 community partners to help provide services for victims. Community leaders, Palomar staff, and survivors impacted by domestic violence gathered to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Simple Modern begins domestic manufacturing operations in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Simple Modern, a leading producer of premium drinkware and consumer products hosted a special event on Wednesday to celebrate the start of the company's domestic manufacturing operations in Oklahoma City. Simple Modern employees, state and local leaders, company partners and members of the OKC community...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

St. Jude hosting walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Registration is open for the Oklahoma City St. Jude Walk/Run, set to be held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday, Sept. 17th. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old. Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station off of 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. SPD tracked Jordan's phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m....
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

3 shot on porch in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left three people in the hospital. Officials say three people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Ave when they were each shot. Reports say one person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
EDMOND, OK

