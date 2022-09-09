Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County 49 Fort Campbell 6
Trigg County won its fourth straight home game to start the 2022 football season with a 49-6 conquest of Fort Campbell. Ashlyn Brown has the pics in this YSE Gallery.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Volleyball Surges Past Webster in Five Sets
For the first time since an opening night victory over Trigg County, the Hopkinsville volleyball team tasted victory with a 3-2 comeback over hosts Webster County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers dropped the opener 16-25 and fell just short in the second 21-25. However, facing a decisive third set, they bounced back with a 25-19 victory to make it 2-1.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Morgan Woosley on District Win Over Christian County
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers picked up a big 8th District win Monday night, getting past Christian County 3-2 at the Stadium of Champions. Senior Morgan Woosely scored three times to lead the Lady Tigers and spoke about the match with YourSportsEdge.Com.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Austin Cavanaugh Wins McCracken Invitational
Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh continues to establish himself as one of the best cross country competitors in the state. Cavanaugh won the McCracken County Invitational over the weekend, finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Cavanaugh finished the race in a time of 16:50.38. Tray...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Lady Rebels Make It Four Straight Wins
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels are starting to get on a roll. The Lady Rebels won their fourth straight match and sixth in the last eight as they picked up a 5-0 road win at Franklin-Simpson Tuesday night. Leading scorer Madison Henderson scored two more goals, giving her 19...
yoursportsedge.com
UHA’s Cole Glover Gets 4th Place Finish at McCracken
University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover continued a solid cross country season over the weekend with a top five finish at the McCracken County Invitational. Glover took 4th place in the boys’ run at the event. Glover finished the race in a time of 17:32.85. Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh...
yoursportsedge.com
Franklin-Simpson Hands Rebels 1st Loss in Overtime
Another big defensive effort from the Todd County Central Rebels Tuesday night, but this time it was not enough. The Rebel offense was not able to find the net as they lost for the first time this season, falling on the road to Franklin-Simpson 1-0 in overtime. Coach Mike Smith...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hunter Reynolds Goes Birdie Hunting
Hunter Reynolds bagged five birdies Monday at the Class 2A State Golf Tournament — below the limit of 18 allowed. However, his bag of five helped him to a third-place tie. Watch the Trigg County senior get a bird in this Max’s Moment.
yoursportsedge.com
Paducah Tilghman Too Much for Falcons in High-Scoring Defeat
The Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team found the back of the net four times on Tuesday at Paducah Tilghman, but the Blue Tornado banged in seven goals for the second time in three matches to down the Falcons. Aidan Blaszkowski took his season goal total to ten with a...
yoursportsedge.com
Woosley’s Hat Trick Carries Hoptown Past County (w/PHOTOS)
Coming off a bit of a tumultuous week, one could have understood if the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers had struggled a bit Monday evening in their district matchup against Christian County. However, Morgan Woosley and her Lady Tiger teammates saw that it did not happen that way. Woosley’s hat trick led...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Girls Bounce Back With 10-0 Win Over Union
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers bounced back from a 2-1 loss to 7th District foe Hopkins County Central on Monday by routing Union County 10-0 Tuesday in soccer action at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Keegan Miller and Tallie Branch each had hat tricks in the victory with Miller also adding...
yoursportsedge.com
Falcons’ William Lubas Takes 3rd at McCracken Invitational
Fort Campbell’s William Lubas picked up a top five finish over the weekend. Running in the McCracken County Invitational, Lubas took third place in the boys’ event. Lubas completed his run in a time of 17:30.58. He finished behind Austin Cavanaugh, of Trigg County, who had a time of 16:50.38. Tray Madding, of Graves County, took second place with a time of 17:26.63.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Volleyball Tops Trigg on New Court
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team played its first match on the new floor at the CAB gym and swept three sets from Trigg County on Tuesday. Caldwell’s girls won by scores of 25-5, 25-15, 25-18 to beat the Lady Wildcats for the 22nd straight time. The Lady Tigers lead the all-time series 33-6.
