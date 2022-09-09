Read full article on original website
NJ: TEEN VISITS NJ TO RAISE AWARENESS OF FIRST RESPONDERS WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY
13-Year-Old Boy Visits NJ to Continue National Tour to Honor Fallen Heroes. Zechariah Cartledge is a young man who decided to help the families of our fallen heroes by raising awareness and funds for first responders that have died in the line of duty. In 2019, Zechariah helped establish the...
FREEHOLD: MAN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN KILLING OF GIRLFRIEND WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN HIS VEHICLE IN ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against the Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28,...
LACEY: MULCH FIRE
Emergency personnel reported to a mulch fire in Lanoka Plaza on Route 9. It was extinguished without spreading.
