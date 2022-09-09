ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREEHOLD: MAN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN KILLING OF GIRLFRIEND WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN HIS VEHICLE IN ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against the Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28,...
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
LACEY: MULCH FIRE

Emergency personnel reported to a mulch fire in Lanoka Plaza on Route 9. It was extinguished without spreading.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

