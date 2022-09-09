ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Man charged with felony witness intimidation, stalking in Randolph County: RCSO

By Brayden Stamps
 5 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly violating orders of the court, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 23, the RCSO got a report about the communication of threats to a victim. The victim told investigators that Kevin Shawn Southern, 45, had threatened them in violation of orders of the court.

Following the investigation, the following changes were sought against Southern:

  • Felony intimidating a witness
  • Felony stalking

On Wednesday, Southern was apprehended in Climax by the Criminal Apprehension Team. He was served with the outstanding warrants and given a $100,000 secured with electronic house arrest as a stipulation if bonded out.

Southern made a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Thursday.

On Friday, Southern was served with an additional outstanding warrant for failure to appear from Aug. 29 for the following prior charges:

  • Felony intimidating a witness
  • Felony obstructing justice

An additional $100,000 secured bond was added by the magistrate, bringing Southern’s total bond amount up to $200,000. Electronic house arrest was also mandated as a part of this bond agreement as well.

Southern will again appear in the Randolph County District Court on Sept. 19.

