ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Six Minutes With New York City Mayor Eric Adams

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fp247_0hol77Z300

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave the fashion industry a major vote of confidence Thursday night by hosting a cocktail party at Gracie Mansion to kick off New York Fashion Week . Wearing a true-blue suit with a white shirt and tie, and a small diamond earring in his left ear, he sat down with WWD in the dining room to discuss some of his objectives before the festivities got underway. After an introduction to his partner Tracey Collins, who then waited in the wings, Adams fielded a few questions.

WWD: Why did you feel it was important to host this event?

More from WWD

Eric Adams : To really send a message to the fashion industry in our city. Often we buy their clothing, suit or pair of shoes and see that as an individual interaction. But no, this is a major economic boost for our city. This week alone $600 million will be generated by fashion week. This is an industry with 100,000 employees and more than 32,000 stores and outlets in our city. There is heart. I want to connect the government with fashion to say, “We have your backs” and use Gracie Mansion to host this event.

WWD: What about some people’s idea that fashion is just materialist or frivolous when it is such a major employer?

E.A .: Right, what they should do is walk into one of those retail stores and look at those employees, who are making a living, and a good living. They should look at those garment workers downtown. They are union employees, and those who deliver items to our stores. It is part of our economic ecosystem and a crucial part of it. They should look at when someone has a new job and they go into a store to have someone tell them what the right tie and the right suit is to wear, or for a prom or a wedding. This is very much part of the fabric of our city. To those, who think it’s just frivolous, it’s not. You look right, you feel right and you do the right things in the process.

WWD: Do you have any more plans for billboards in relation to how your appearance affects your presence? (State Sen. Eric Adams first posted “Stop the Sag” billboards in 2010 to discourage young men from wearing droopy jeans and the cofounder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement reintroduced some in the fall of 2020.)

E.A. : Which ones? Stop the Sag? It’s so empowering. We’re going to use different ways of communicating like the billboard I had at the Met Gala. I wore a tuxedo [by the little-known Park Slope-based artist Laolu who used to be a human rights lawyer] that said, “End Gun Violence.” And it had [references] to different subway stations to talk about our subways being safe. We use clothing in ways to communicate a message. I wanted to put an exclamation point on ending gun violence. We’re going to use any mode of communication to get our message out, including the billboards. Did you notice something in the city? Young people are not sagging any more [laughs].

WWD: What about the issue of public safety, with some people wary of returning to work due to different incidents on the subway? Also, for retailers, organized theft is a major issue.

E.A .: Big issue, big issue. You know we get 3.2 million who use our subway each day. We have an average of six crimes on our subway. I knew that we need to remove those six crimes a day on average and the perception of people feeling unsafe. That’s why we zeroed in on our subway station to remove those encampments. You don’t see them any more. We took thousands of people off our subway stations that were dealing with mental health issues. Now they are in wraparound safe havens. It was about the omnipresence of police. We know if we don’t deal with the six crimes a day and the perception of fear, our city could never get up and operating. Our subway system and public transportation system must be safe. We’re zeroing in on that. Retail thefts — it’s unfortunate that in previous administrations that many prosecutors were not going after those types of crimes. I’m telling my police officers and the police commissioner [Keechant Sewell} is saying, “Yes, we will.” We’re not going to stand back, allow people to walk in stores, steal items and hurt businesses. When they steal items from stores through organized theft, they’re hurting that clerk [financially], the cashier and those, who are employed in that establishment.

WWD: Do you think politics is similar to fashion and the financial market to some degree in that so much of it is perception versus reality? It’s how you’re perceived by the public or investors?

E.A.: I don’t even have the answer to that. I’m not sure. I know that, as I always say, it’s important to have people dressed to feel good about themselves. You and I both know we see with our eyes before we make a decision if we are even going to hear people sometimes. I think it is imperative to think about perception. i think how we look [is how] people perceive us — rightfully or wrongfully. So it’s best to lean into how you send the right signal, based on the interaction with people.

WWD: Are there any major initiatives coming up to support manufacturing or design in schools?

E.A. : Yes, we’re building out a manufacturing space in Sunset Park. We’re really putting resources into that area. We are continuing the manufacturing of garments and clothing. Some great partnerships are taking place in the [Brooklyn] Navy Yard in the new lab there that’s using fabrics for different issues. Then we want to make sure that we remove the bureaucracy to have this industry expand and grow and build a pipeline for new designers. One out of three designers live in New York. We have thousands of young children, who are now [interested] in the industry. We want to make sure we have a pipeline to go into all parts of the industry.

WWD: Through mentoring, school systems or education programs?

E.A. : We are reaching out to all of our corporations to have paid internships for our young people. We want to make sure that the fashion industry is very much a part of that.

WWD: Will you be attending any shows at fashion week?

E.A. : Yes, we’re going to attend a couple of shows.

WWD: Can you say which ones?

E.A.: [Laughs] Not yet.

WWD: Whose suit are you wearing?

E.A .: This is a designer Taji [opening the left side of his slate blue blazer and gesturing toward its label].I find that certain suits fit me well [laughs].

Comments / 3

rabbitrun
5d ago

welcome back my friends to the show that never ends we're so glad you could attend come inside come inside they're behind the glass stands a real blade of grass be careful as you pass Move Along Move Along come inside just shows about to start guaranteed to blow your head apart rest assured you'll get your money's worth the greatest show in heaven hell or Earth

Reply
2
Related
WWD

Wake-up Call: The ‘Dire’ Financial Inequity Facing Young Designers Under Inflation

As New York Fashion Week winds down, there have been many designers sitting – watching on the sidelines – due to economic hardship. What was an increasingly fast-moving pipeline that seemed to favor generationally wealthy designers has been tipped due to inflation and all-time high industrywide expectations – making the cost of living and operating a small fashion business in New York City essentially prohibitive without significant outside capital. Despite wide-reaching calls to diversify fashion, the industry is quickly moving in a financially homogenous direction that often deters talent hailing from low- and middle-income backgrounds. More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With BAYC

Having just returned to New York from Hong Kong for the first time since the pandemic took hold, Vivienne Tam is excited to be participating in New York Fashion Week. Her show Wednesday will not just be another run-of-the-mill runway show. The designer has linked up with several blue chip NFT and crypto resources. For her 2023 spring collection, Tam is incorporating numerous avatars from some blue chip NFT collections. The result is meant to be genderless and intergenerational. Tam is using characters from the Yuga Labs umbrella — Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, CyberKongz and Awkward Astronauts — and has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

COS Comes to New York Fashion Week

COS, the chic minimalist brand owned by H&M, followed Fendi, Marni and several other European brands in touching down during New York Fashion Week. Against dramatic views of the New York skyline on a Chelsea rooftop, the London-based brand showed men’s and women’s wear to an audience that included Anderson Paak, Angus Cloud and Emily Ratajkowski.More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 The ’90s trend sweeping the spring runways was here, too, with minimal, relaxed tailoring in neutral tones, grunge knits and acid-bright accessories taking center stage. Fuzzy mohair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

NYFW Recap: The Contemporary Market

Year after year, New York Fashion Week showcases the breadth of American fashion. One category that continues to expand: the contemporary market. Here, WWD rounds up a mix of brands with serious businesses and their proposals for spring 2023. VinceMore from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 “We were contemplating those moments in summer of deep reflection and quiet pleasure so beautifully captured by cinematographer Néstor Almendros, and inspired by the soothing yet vivid colors found in the paintings of Danielle McKinney,” said Vince creative director Caroline Belhumeur. Color,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
WWD

The Attico Opens Pop-up on Wooster Street

N.Y. CLOUDS: The Attico girls are making their retail debut in New York. The creative duo behind the Milan-based label, Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio, traveled to New York Fashion Week to mark the opening of their first store in Manhattan.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests The temporary pop-up located in SoHo’s Wooster Street was designed by Milan-based Studioboom, the duo’s go-to design firm. Taking center stage in the 1,614-square-foot space, a stainless-steel spiral staircases serves as a display for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Telfar Shuts Down Brooklyn Traffic With NYFW Pop-up Shop

Is it a K-pop star? Beyoncé? Harry Styles? No — it’s thousands of Telfar shopping bags. Rather than stage a New York Fashion Week show, the brand took a more inclusive approach: it shut down traffic in downtown Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon with its first pop-up shop dedicated to handbags, allowing customers to buy the viral design in-person.More from WWDTelfar Shuts Down Traffic in Brooklyn with Rainbow Pop-up Drawing Thousands of FansFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022So.ty RTW Spring 2023 Telfar Clemens teamed with Rainbow — the nationwide fast-fashion chain — as the pop-up location. The Rainbow on Fulton Street...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Cara Delevigne Collection With Karl Lagerfeld Launches With NYFW Party

Let’s get this out of the way: Parties (and runway shows, for that matter) should not be held in venues with only a single elevator providing access. The latest culprit was the Cara Delevigne and Karl Lagerfeld party Monday night, hosted at Saga, a fine-dining restaurant on the 63rd floor of a FiDi building. No matter how good the party, nothing kills the mood like waiting in the lobby for 40 minutes sandwiched between influencers. More from WWDBevza RTW Spring 2023Bach Mai RTW Spring 2023LoveShackFancy RTW Spring 2023 Once the elevator arrived and whisked guests upstairs, news was delivered that the evening’s host,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

J. Crew Opens Men’s Concept Store

J. Crew is heightening its focus on menswear. On the heels of the launch of Brendon Babenzien’s first collection as its new men’s creative director, the retailer is opening a men’s concept store in New York’s NoHo.More from WWDFirst Look at Babenzien's Inaugural Men's Collection for J. CrewJ.Crew RTW Fall 2017Dr. Scholl's and J.Crew Collaborate on Spring Sandals The 1,100-square-foot store at 316 Bowery at Bleecker Street is intended to “bring to life J. Crew’s men’s vision,” according to Libby Wadle, chief executive officer of J. Crew Group. “It’s our heritage made modern in a new space.” She said the J. Crew Bowery...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#New York City Subway#New York City Mayor#Politics Local#Fall 2022 Colors#Gracie Mansion
WWD

Kirna Zabête Plans Further Retail Expansion

Kirna Zabête, the four-unit, luxury multibrand retailer, is in expansion mode. With stores in SoHo; East Hampton; Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach, Kirna Zabête will open three more stores over the next 15 months. The plan calls for a new 3,000-square foot store at 943 Madison Avenue (between 74th and 75th Streets) in New York by the end of this year, a 4,000-square-foot store in Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, in March, and a 3,000-square-foot store at the Miami Design District by the end of next year.More from WWDBottega Veneta x The Strand NYFW DinnerValentino Couture Fall 2022A Look Inside...
PALM BEACH, FL
WWD

Delivering Good Selects the 2022 Slate of Honorees for Annual Gala

Delivering Good has revealed its 2022 slate of honorees for its annual fundraising event. The evening will celebrate leadership and excellence in fashion, finance and those serving their communities. The gala will be held on Nov. 2 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.More from WWDBackstage at Coach RTW Spring 2023Coach RTW Spring 2023Saks x Chloe Bailey NYFW Party The Lifetime Achievement Award wil be awarded to Stephen I. Sadove, retired chairman and chief executive officer of Saks Inc. Todd Kahn, chief executive officer and brand president of Coach, will receive the Vanguard Award. Nicole Pullen Ross, partner, New York Private Wealth...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Anne Hathaway Channels Her ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Character at Michael Kors’ Show

Anne Hathaway is looking to one of her most iconic movie roles for fashion inspiration. On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress attended the Michael Kors spring 2023 show in New York City dressed just like her character from the cult classic film “The Devil Wears Prada.” She wore a crocodile-print brown leather trench with a matching miniskirt over a black turtleneck sweater. She topped off the look with pumps from Christian Louboutin and styled her hair in bangs, just as her character Andy Sachs did in the movie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Fashion Photographer Roxanne Lowit Dies

Fashion photographer Roxanne Lowit, whose backstage photography and after-hours images captured the nerve and verve of the fashion industry, has died. Her daughter Vanessa deferred comment Wednesday to Jesse Frohman, who said that Lovit, 81, died Tuesday. The cause of death at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. was not revealed. A memorial is being considered for a future date. More from WWDA Look Back at Marc BohanDior Couture Fall 2022Inside Dior's Post-Show Dinner on Avenue Montaigne Unassuming with her all-black wardrobe, black-haired bob and petite stature, Lowit blended in so seamlessly wherever she was shooting that her subjects were immediately at...
VALHALLA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Heads Straight From the Emmys to Tory Burch

From the Emmys to Tory Burch: all in a day’s work for Sydney Sweeney. Monday evening the actress was in Los Angeles, dressed to the nines in an Oscar de la Renta gown, attending the Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for two roles — as Cassie in “Euphoria” and Olivia in “The White Lotus.” Come Tuesday night, however, Sweeney was in New York, looking fresh as can be and ready to take in the Tory Burch show (she is a face of the brand).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Discuss War, Perseverance and New York Fashion Week

Doused in soothing lighting and the sounds of waiters’ popping corks of Champagne bottles and two jazz musicians playing in a nearby room, a few Ukrainian designers and about a dozen industry supporters mingled in the clubby Ned Hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood on Sunday night. That scene could not have been more counter to their war-torn homeland, where they are trying to keep their businesses going.
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

Kate Moss, Kourtney Kardashian, Shawn Mendes and More Brave the Rain for Tommy Hilfiger

If ever there were a justifiable excuse to stay home and sit out a fashion show, it would’ve been the conditions of Sunday evening: not only was it pouring rain as the evening went on, but the location of the Tommy Hilfiger show was open air seating, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, at that. And yet the celebs turned out in droves to take in Hilfiger’s latest. There was Kate Moss, cheering on daughter Lila Moss, who walked in the show; there was Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, who joined Kourtney Kardashian and new husband Travis Barker for the show; Barker’s daughter Alabama Luella Barker was also there, as were Shawn Mendes, Jon Batiste, Yungblud, Jesse Jo Stark, Karolína Kurková, Noah Beck, Luka Sabbat, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy