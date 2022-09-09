Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
WDSU
Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
The Top 10 Horror Movies Filmed In Louisiana
I always knew that Louisiana has been and still is a hot spot for movie productions. Since the early 50s, an estimated 500 movies, biographies, and TV programs have been filmed in the Bayou State. Most of those were either major productions or blockbuster films including A Streetcar Named Desire, Ray, Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and of course The Big Easy just to name a few.
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
KTBS
Six Feet Above sets sights on reaching all corners of Louisiana and beyond
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana woman is sharing her message all across the state after surviving a suicide attempt. Kyah Iles wants to ditch the stigma and save others from suffering in silence. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and she's making sure she is speaking up on the topic...
KTAL
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
cenlanow.com
Paragon Casino Resort hosts T.I. and more this fall
Marksville, La. – (Sept. 12, 2022) Flights of fancy and the start of hunting season are the order of the day at Paragon Casino Resort this fall, with a packed slate of events for guests and fans of all ages. Take a day trip with your family to explore the many amenities that Paragon Casino Resort has to offer or watch rapper and entrepreneur T.I. hit the Mári Show Room stage in October. No matter the reason, Paragon Casino Resort has entertainment options for everyone this fall.
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Legends & Legacy
How do you create a life's legacy? If you've ever had a bite of Chef Frank Brigtsen's authentic Creole cooking, you've tasted it. From 1978 through the early ’80s, Chef Frank earned his culinary stripes in the kitchens of Commander's Palace and K-Paul's, working under the watchful eye of Paul Prudhomme. Building on those years of apprenticeship, in 1986, he opened Brigtsen's Restaurant to local and national critical acclaim. The legendary New Orleans chef joins us to look back at his 50-year career in hospitality.
postsouth.com
Swamp Life Expo shines spotlight on Atchafalaya Basin culture, food and history
The Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo will offer an inside look at life in the Atchafalaya Basin from the people who live it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. The event will feature swamp pop music and homemade Cajun foods, all in the setting of massive oak trees along the bayou at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
A UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) Meet-up will be taking place in Lafayette on September 22, 2022. If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe. The event is being put on by the former director of the Mutual Unidentified...
Overgrown property causing concern in Broussard
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
theadvocate.com
Charter authors say Lafayette mayor-president job supposed to be full time, exclude outside work
Two authors of the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter that is the basis for Lafayette Consolidated Government said the intent was for the mayor-president position to be a full-time job. Mayor-President Josh Guillory closed his brick-and-mortar law office after he was elected in 2019 and took the oath of office...
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA RANKS TOP 10 NATIONALLY IN NEW REPORT CARD ON EDUCATIONAL FREEDOM
Louisiana ranks top 10 nationally in a new report card on empowering parents in their children’s education and supporting education freedom. The Heritage Foundation released its first-ever Education Freedom Report Card, and Louisiana is ninth. Louisiana scored higher than the majority of states in the report’s four main categories of school choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on investment for education spending.
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish Relay for Life event coming to COPAC September 24
Less than two weeks remain until an event for Iberville Parish residents to help raise money to fund research and an ultimate cure for cancer. The Iberville Parish Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 24 at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center, 24130 Ferdinand St.
