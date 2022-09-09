ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Top 10 Horror Movies Filmed In Louisiana

I always knew that Louisiana has been and still is a hot spot for movie productions. Since the early 50s, an estimated 500 movies, biographies, and TV programs have been filmed in the Bayou State. Most of those were either major productions or blockbuster films including A Streetcar Named Desire, Ray, Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and of course The Big Easy just to name a few.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Grammy Awards#Dance#Cajun Music#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Louisiana#Creole Music#House#French
KTAL

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Paragon Casino Resort hosts T.I. and more this fall

Marksville, La. – (Sept. 12, 2022) Flights of fancy and the start of hunting season are the order of the day at Paragon Casino Resort this fall, with a packed slate of events for guests and fans of all ages. Take a day trip with your family to explore the many amenities that Paragon Casino Resort has to offer or watch rapper and entrepreneur T.I. hit the Mári Show Room stage in October. No matter the reason, Paragon Casino Resort has entertainment options for everyone this fall.
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Legends & Legacy

How do you create a life's legacy? If you've ever had a bite of Chef Frank Brigtsen's authentic Creole cooking, you've tasted it. From 1978 through the early ’80s, Chef Frank earned his culinary stripes in the kitchens of Commander's Palace and K-Paul's, working under the watchful eye of Paul Prudhomme. Building on those years of apprenticeship, in 1986, he opened Brigtsen's Restaurant to local and national critical acclaim. The legendary New Orleans chef joins us to look back at his 50-year career in hospitality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

LOUISIANA RANKS TOP 10 NATIONALLY IN NEW REPORT CARD ON EDUCATIONAL FREEDOM

Louisiana ranks top 10 nationally in a new report card on empowering parents in their children’s education and supporting education freedom. The Heritage Foundation released its first-ever Education Freedom Report Card, and Louisiana is ninth. Louisiana scored higher than the majority of states in the report’s four main categories of school choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on investment for education spending.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish Relay for Life event coming to COPAC September 24

Less than two weeks remain until an event for Iberville Parish residents to help raise money to fund research and an ultimate cure for cancer. The Iberville Parish Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 24 at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center, 24130 Ferdinand St.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy