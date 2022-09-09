ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Person hit, killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike after crash

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4rZV_0hol6tN700

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was hit and killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike following a crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the person had previously lost control of their car and crashed into the road shoulder. After the crash, troopers said the person walked across the southbound lanes, crossed the median and walked into the northbound lanes, where they were hit by an SUV.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said the person, who has not been identified, died on the scene near mile marker 276

The driver of the SUV was not injured and stayed on the scene following the crash, troopers said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
fox35orlando.com

Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

US-27 reopens in Lake County after standoff ends with man dead

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a stolen recreational vehicle after a standoff in Lake County that prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 27, sheriff’s officials said. The standoff with deputies took place Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver fleeing from police climbs out of sunroof after crashing into retention pond

A Leesburg man fleeing from police was forced to climb out of his sunroof after crashing his car into a retention pond. A woman had called 911 and reported that the father of her child, 21-year-old Darron D.Bogle, was kicking the door to her apartment. A Leesburg officer responding to the woman’s 911 call saw a Bogle in a silver car leaving the Turtle Oaks apartment complex where the woman lives. The car was departing the complex in a suspicious manner, according to the police report. The officer began following Bogle who began to accelerate as the officer put on his emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Bogle continued to drive at a high rate on Griffin Road in the direction of County Road 468. As Bogle ran a red light at the intersection of CR 468 the officer slowed his patrol car. He saw Bogle fail to navigate the turn onto CR 468, leave the road and come to rest on the passenger side of the car at the bottom of a dry retention pond.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

K-9 catches career criminal after deputies deploy stop sticks in chase

Lake County sheriff’s deputies used stop sticks and a K-9 to apprehend a career criminal after a chase in Leesburg on Monday night. Kevin Allen Bansley, 40, of 2588 CR 245C in Oxford, was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence, petit theft (two or more convictions), and driving with a suspended or revoked license (third or subsequent offense).
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire causes heavy damage to Oviedo home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The state fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire that caused serious damage to a house in Oviedo Tuesday night. Crews with Oviedo Fire Rescue responded shortly before midnight to the home along Goldfinch Court, north of Chapman Road. Noticeable damage to the front...
OVIEDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
109K+
Followers
124K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy