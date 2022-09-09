Person hit, killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike after crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was hit and killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike following a crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the person had previously lost control of their car and crashed into the road shoulder. After the crash, troopers said the person walked across the southbound lanes, crossed the median and walked into the northbound lanes, where they were hit by an SUV.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said the person, who has not been identified, died on the scene near mile marker 276

The driver of the SUV was not injured and stayed on the scene following the crash, troopers said.

©2022 Cox Media Group