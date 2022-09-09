ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Who's in the Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village in Sorrento? See who will star in the upcoming film.

A Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento Sept. 21-23 will feature some well-established actors. Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, told the USA Today Network the movie slated for a Hallmark Channel release will include Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.
SORRENTO, LA
WAFB

Live After 5 returns this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
subr.edu

Season Five premiere of Racism: Dismantling the System explores true story of plantations

The Season Five premiere of Racism: Dismantling the System, “Narrative Shifting: Centering the Humanity of the Enslaved Plantations,” will stream live from the Whitney Plantation on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. on the Louisiana Budget Project’s Facebook page. The series is presented by the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences at Southern University, LSU Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs, Louisiana Budget Project, NAACP Louisiana State Conference, and the LSU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily South

WAFB

Tanger Outlets celebrates schools in the area with TangerKids Day

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Tanger Outlets Gonzales is hosting its first-ever community event on Wednesday, Sept. 14. On TangerKids Day, schools in the area will be chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance...
GONZALES, LA
225batonrouge.com

Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies

Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9

During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Top Restaurants Near Tiger Stadium

Football is back in Tiger Stadium, and there’s nothing like heading to Baton Rouge to watch the LSU Tigers play. In case you don’t fill up at tailgates or concessions, try these places to eat around Tiger Stadium before or after watching the Fighting Tigers dominate the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New downtown BR developments discussed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders announced new developments in downtown Baton Rouge during a meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The Spanishtown neighborhood has received a $13,500 grant for a survey to address walking and biking routes in the area. There were also discussions about the Raising Cane’s River Center....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

City of Walker hosting benefit car show

Walker, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker is hosting a benefit car show during its swamp pop Saturday portion of fall festival on October 1, reportedly. Cars, jeeps, and bikes are able to participate in the show with an $20 entry fee. All car show proceeds will go to Walker’s animal shelter and the Rescue.Rehome.Repeat, officials say.
WALKER, LA
WAFB

