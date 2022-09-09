Mosquito Fire updates: Flames make furious run to 30,000 acres, burning homes in El Dorado, Placer

Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire surpasses 60,000 acres after flare-up near Foresthill, with more wind coming
The Mosquito Fire jumped back over the Middle Fork of the American River on Tuesday, sprinting north toward the Placer County towns of Todd Valley and Foresthill after gusty winds led spot fires to jump containment lines. Close to 3,000 firefighters are bracing for similar conditions Wednesday as they continue...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire evacuation warnings: Your emergency kit checklist, map and how to help
As the Mosquito Fire continues to blaze through both Placer and El Dorado counties, many residents have either been displaced or are in jeopardy of being evacuated from their homes. Since the fire began one week ago, it’s burned nearly 50,000 acres, displaced more than 11,000 residents, threatened nearly 6,000...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire calms some, but 11,000 remain evacuated from Northern California foothills
Activity on the Mosquito Fire grew less extreme over the weekend, but the sprawling wildfire continues to displace more than 11,000 residents of Placer and El Dorado counties as it burns in the foothills east of Sacramento. The fire, which began last Tuesday evening along Mosquito Road near Oxbow Reservoir...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California air quality update: What’s expected from Mosquito Fire on Tuesday?
A break from triple-digit heat last weekend improved Sacramento’s ozone pollution, but as the Mosquito Fire burns in the foothills east of the capital — residents should continue to be cautious of the area’s air quality. Air pollution was recorded at “unhealthy” levels above Air Quality Index...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Check your home: Here’s a map of the Mosquito Fire’s destruction in El Dorado County
With nearly four dozen buildings reported destroyed in the now nearly 50,000-acre Mosquito Fire, Cal Fire and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has launched an online map allowing evacuated residents to determine whether their home has been destroyed or damaged by the blaze. The map as of Tuesday...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Evacuations lifted, Interstate 80 reopened after new grass fire ignites in Placer County
A new fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near the Placer County town of Dutch Flat, authorities said, prompting evacuations and shutting down a 27-mile stretch of Interstate 80 for several hours in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Place and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oops: California cops easily find hit-and-run suspect after crash leaves impressive clue
A recent hit-and-run crash in Northern California left quite an impression. After allegedly rear-ending his Ford F-250 pickup truck on Sept. 6 into a BMW sedan stopped at a red light on Roseville Parkway, the Ford driver fled the scene at a high speed, Roseville police said. The suspect wasn’t...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cellphones, meth, tobacco smuggled into Northern California prison leads to guilty plea
A former Citrus Heights legal assistant accused of smuggling drugs and contraband into Folsom State Prison on behalf of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering conspiracy and drug charges in federal court in Sacramento. Kirsten Demar, 46, entered the pleas in a case in which prosecutors...
