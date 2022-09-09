ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

theperrychief.com

Art Harvest Tour to feature studios from Perry to Ogden on annual two-day artist showcase

Area residents will have the chance to see pieces of art created right in front of them during the Art Harvest Tour Sept. 24-25. “To me, the key thing that makes it so special is watching artists create,” said Mary Rose Nichols, with Art on the Prairie. “Whether it’s in a gallery where they’re a guest artist or it’s their studio, the unique part is to have that opportunity to see the artists at work.”
PERRY, IA
theperrychief.com

Perry High School announces 2022 homecoming court

Perry High School's 2022 Homecoming Court was recently announced. King candidates include Kyle Hernandez, Anthony Chavez, Jonathan Chavez, Fithawi Andemichael and Jefry Gonzalez. Queen candidates include Cloe Nance, Lydia Olejniczak, Taylor Atwell, Yamilet Ortega and Sarai Ramos. The 2022 king and queen will be crowned at 8 p.m. on Wednesday,...
PERRY, IA
theperrychief.com

Shirley Bailey

Shirley Bailey, age 83 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, with her family by her side at her home in Perry. Her family will be hosting a Celebration of Her Life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge in Perry. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Shirley Shoesmith of Perry

Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa, on Saturday.
PERRY, IA
