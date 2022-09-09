Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrychief.com
Art Harvest Tour to feature studios from Perry to Ogden on annual two-day artist showcase
Area residents will have the chance to see pieces of art created right in front of them during the Art Harvest Tour Sept. 24-25. “To me, the key thing that makes it so special is watching artists create,” said Mary Rose Nichols, with Art on the Prairie. “Whether it’s in a gallery where they’re a guest artist or it’s their studio, the unique part is to have that opportunity to see the artists at work.”
theperrychief.com
Perry High School announces 2022 homecoming court
Perry High School's 2022 Homecoming Court was recently announced. King candidates include Kyle Hernandez, Anthony Chavez, Jonathan Chavez, Fithawi Andemichael and Jefry Gonzalez. Queen candidates include Cloe Nance, Lydia Olejniczak, Taylor Atwell, Yamilet Ortega and Sarai Ramos. The 2022 king and queen will be crowned at 8 p.m. on Wednesday,...
theperrychief.com
Shirley Bailey
Shirley Bailey, age 83 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, with her family by her side at her home in Perry. Her family will be hosting a Celebration of Her Life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge in Perry. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
theperrynews.com
Shirley Shoesmith of Perry
Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa, on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrychief.com
Woodward XC’s Fleshner continues rise, football looks for bounce back
Football (1-2) After taking down Interstate 35 (1-2) twice last year, the Hawks found themselves on the losing side of the road in a 24-14 loss to the Roadrunners in what could be reasonably called an upset win for I-35. What looked like smooth sailing for the Hawks with a...
Comments / 0